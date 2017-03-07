Extra Mustard

Tuesday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Hailey Clauson; What's your take on pineapple pizza?

Andy Gray
20 minutes ago

Your thoughts on pineapple pizza

We are a divided nation and it has nothing to do with Donald Trump. The question of whether pineapples are an appropriate pizza topping has gripped the nation ever since an Arizona chef declined to make the pizza. I love pineapples on pizza and can't believe this is a debate but that's just me. Where do you stand?

Don't say I didn't warn you

A ski instructor at Jackson Hole tried to squeeze between two trees, failed and ended up with an 18-inch branch between his lower lip and corner of his mouth. The pictures are gross.

The Nintendo Switch is a disaster

I'm not a gamer but can't imagine a launch of any product going this bad.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com">Ola Vida</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anagranada.com">ANA GRANADA</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by ANA GRANADA.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.bordelle.co.uk">Bordelle</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.monicahansenbeachwear.com">Monica Hansen Beachwear</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit">BeCozi</a>, available at <a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit">etsy.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by BeCozi, available at etsy.com.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.foxunlimited.com">Fox Unlimited</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Fox Unlimited.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">BeCozi</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by BeCozi, available at etsy.com.
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">BeCozi</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=272513&clickref=SISWIMhailey&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F280840130%2Fsuper-chunky-knit-blanketchunky-knit" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">etsy.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by BeCozi, available at etsy.com.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">Blue Life Swim</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm">Norma Kamali</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm">shopbop.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali, available at shopbop.com.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Top by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">Trois</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/trois/br/fd78d1/">revolve.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Top by Trois, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Ola Vida</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.beautyswim.com">Beauty & the Beach</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.fannieschiavoni.com">FANNIE SCHIAVONI</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali, available at shopbop.com.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lycheeswimwear.com">Lychee Swimwear.</a>
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">INDAH</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Blue Life Swim</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid Swimwear.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Blue Life Swim</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Ola Vida</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.olavidaswimwear.com">Ola Vida</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">INDAH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Fox Unlimited.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Fox Unlimited.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.martha-rey.com">Martha Rey</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Martha Rey.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali, available at shopbop.com.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Norma Kamali</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/https://www.shopbop.com/neck-marissa-one-piece-norma/vp/v=1/1532305019.htm" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">shopbop.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali, available at shopbop.com.
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">Blue Life Swim</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">, available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMhailey/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim, available at revolve.com.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island.
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson & Bo Krsmanovic were photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuits by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by BeCozi.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Blanket by BeCozi.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Walter Chin in Finland. Swimsuit by Bordelle.
Hailey Clauson 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
1 55
Close
expandIcon
1 55
Close

Everyone's favorite mermaid Hailey Clauson turns 22 Tuesday. It would seem weird to not have her be LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Speaking of LLODs 

Charlotte McKinney went to a prom in California and Samuel Castro is now the luckiest high school student on earth. 

ACC Mascots terrify small baby

This photo will be really funny at a best man's speech in 25 years.

Sober juggler impresses cops

If anyone in Arkansas needs a magician, I have your man.

We need kid reporters!

Madness

Denny Hamlin's biggest fan

Odds & ends

LeBron James is a big fan of LeBron James Jr. ... This is not one of DeMarcus Cousins' finest moments ... Nike is debuting a performance hijab for Muslim athletes ... The Arian Foster-wolf story has taken another turn ... The English Breakfast Pie looks delicious (except the beans) ... Donald Trump surprised a group of schoolchildren who were visiting The White House.

Who will be on this year's March Madness cover?

Hot dog eating with Hailey Clauson 

0:35 | Swim Daily
Hot Dog Eating With Hailey Clauson

Tribute for The Truth

 

Pistons vs. Celtics, the glory days

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters