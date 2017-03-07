Your thoughts on pineapple pizza

We are a divided nation and it has nothing to do with Donald Trump. The question of whether pineapples are an appropriate pizza topping has gripped the nation ever since an Arizona chef declined to make the pizza. I love pineapples on pizza and can't believe this is a debate but that's just me. Where do you stand?

Don't say I didn't warn you

A ski instructor at Jackson Hole tried to squeeze between two trees, failed and ended up with an 18-inch branch between his lower lip and corner of his mouth. The pictures are gross.

The Nintendo Switch is a disaster

I'm not a gamer but can't imagine a launch of any product going this bad.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Everyone's favorite mermaid Hailey Clauson turns 22 Tuesday. It would seem weird to not have her be LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Speaking of LLODs

Charlotte McKinney went to a prom in California and Samuel Castro is now the luckiest high school student on earth.

ACC Mascots terrify small baby

This photo will be really funny at a best man's speech in 25 years.

Sober juggler impresses cops

If anyone in Arkansas needs a magician, I have your man.

We need kid reporters!

Know a kid who loves sports and writing? The SI Kids Kid Reporter Application is Live! Deadline 3/15. Apply at https://t.co/ohyrVn29jd pic.twitter.com/wBHGVB80OA — SI Vault (@si_vault) March 7, 2017

Madness

Starburst is releasing bags filled with only the pink ones https://t.co/VT8rEabDmB pic.twitter.com/AEdojBPBEg — wdsu (@wdsu) March 7, 2017

Denny Hamlin's biggest fan

@dennyhamlin Thanks for the Autograph yesterday...and as promised i went straight to the tattoo shop! pic.twitter.com/P8WDkhPTo0 — Branddo (@Branddomusic) March 7, 2017

Odds & ends

LeBron James is a big fan of LeBron James Jr. ... This is not one of DeMarcus Cousins' finest moments ... Nike is debuting a performance hijab for Muslim athletes ... The Arian Foster-wolf story has taken another turn ... The English Breakfast Pie looks delicious (except the beans) ... Donald Trump surprised a group of schoolchildren who were visiting The White House.

Who will be on this year's March Madness cover?

This year’s March Madness cover: Follow along as each of the 68 teams are added to the field pic.twitter.com/jniU6xXp0P — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 7, 2017

Hot dog eating with Hailey Clauson

0:35 | Swim Daily Hot Dog Eating With Hailey Clauson

Tribute for The Truth

Paul Pierce tribute video in LA. pic.twitter.com/OZW4FgcRWr — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 7, 2017

Pistons vs. Celtics, the glory days