Tuesday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Sierra Skye; Swedish soccer jerseys get inspirational

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

These Swedish soccer jerseys have a message

Wednesday is International Women’s Day and the Swedish National Soccer Team is celebrating by replacing each player’s name on the back of their shirts with inspiring tweets about female empowerment. If I ever own a sports team, I want to do this exact thing but with Larry David quotes instead of female empowerment. 

A feel-good story to start your day

Devon Gales, a former wide receiver for Southern University who was paralyzed during a Sept. 2015 game against Georgia, attended the wedding of Marshall Morgan. The two became close under unusual circumstances. Morgan used to be a kicker for Georgia and was involved in the collision that left Gales paralyzed. Morgan visited Gales in the hospital following the injury and the two have remained close ever since. 

A-Rod's newest ladyfriend

I'm 90% sure his new ladyfriend is his assistant but I'll let you decide for yourself.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Sierra Skye: Lovely Lady of the Day
Sierra Skye seems like a good way to get your Tuesday morning going right. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

The world's first smart condoms have arrived

This is not a joke. It measures performance and detects STDs. Get yours today!

My new favorite dog

Meet Picasso, a lovable pit bull-corgi mix with the best misaligned snout you'll see all week.

Mensch on a bench

Totally support this

Odds & ends

Deion Sanders had no time for the Giants' combine test ... Charles Barkley had some choice words for Lonzo Ball's dad ... Love these Ottawa Senators concept jerseys ... Shaun White's Malibu pad is for rent if you can afford the $17,500 per month rent ... Chance the Rapper donated $1 million to Chicago public schools ... Missing Richard Simmons is a podcast you should listen to ... There's a sad mall in Virginia that replaced darkened storefronts with vending machines ... Ed Sheeran played a secret concert in NYC.

Kawhi Leonard wins game, gets drug tested

Steph Curry takes advantage of fighting teammates

Nice try, Jimmy Butler

The emoji snake

Happy Birthday, Bryan Cranston

