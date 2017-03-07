Extra Mustard

Terrell Owens bought himself a Hall of Fame jacket with his own stats on the back

After being left off the list of inductees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for a second straight year, Terrell Owens has decided it’s time to take matters into his own hands...or the hands of a tailor, as it may be.

As he waits to be inducted into the Hall, the outspoken wide receiver recently purchased a custom gold Hall of Fame jacket with his career stats on the back, according to Gary Myers of the New York Daily News.

Owens recently tweeted that making the Hall of Fame at this point “doesn’t mean anything to me,” but this jacket gives off the impression that perhaps he’s still eager to receive the honor.

That, or he’s started his own Hall of Fame, where he is the only member, the only honoree each year, and the only one who can allow other players in.

– Kenny Ducey

