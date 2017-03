Dwayne Wade rented out a Waffle House in Orlando for National Pancake Day which is awesome in its own right, but the story gets even better.

Wade called an Uber to take him back to the team hotel, and it turns out his driver was a pretty big D-Wade fan.

"You are the man. You. Are. The. Man!" the driver told a smiley D-Wade.

"Dis is da D-Wade!"

