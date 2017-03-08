Extra Mustard

Steve Smith is an honest-to-god newsbreaker now. Sort of.

1:00 | NFL
Three players poised to cash in during free agency
Dan Gartland
Wednesday March 8th, 2017

Steve Smith is really breaking NFL news on a regular basis, huh?

It was Smith who got the scoop on Monday that the 49ers were cutting Torrey Smith. Now he’s the first with the news that Elvis Dumervil is done in Baltimore.

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Smith’s info was correct, and Dumervil himself confirmed the news shortly thereafter. 

That’s two bits of not-so-insignificant NFL news that Smith has broken this week, but it doesn’t look like Smith is the next Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport or Peter King. He played with both these guys in Baltimore, so NFL reporters can probably rest easy until Smith starts getting scoops about guys he didn’t used to work with. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters