Steve Smith is really breaking NFL news on a regular basis, huh?

It was Smith who got the scoop on Monday that the 49ers were cutting Torrey Smith. Now he’s the first with the news that Elvis Dumervil is done in Baltimore.

Smith’s info was correct, and Dumervil himself confirmed the news shortly thereafter.

That’s two bits of not-so-insignificant NFL news that Smith has broken this week, but it doesn’t look like Smith is the next Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport or Peter King. He played with both these guys in Baltimore, so NFL reporters can probably rest easy until Smith starts getting scoops about guys he didn’t used to work with.