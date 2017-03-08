A-Rod and J-Lo sitting in a tree

Alex Rodriguez is now dating Jennifer Lopez. Good for them. And good for you, the Hot Clicks audience, because I finally have an excuse to post this Centaur pic I've been wanting to bust out forever. In fact, here's a gallery of embarrassing A-Rod photos.

Lame parents overreact to harmless cheerleading poster

The Washington Redskins cheerleading team visited a Virginia middle school this week for the Read Across America initiative. The team also passed out posters (as they do at every public appearance) to the students. This upset some parents because the posters feature cheerleaders in their gameday attire and (I guess) a 12-year-old girl seeing a poster of a cheerleader will be emotionally scarred forever. So the principal had to apologize. This whole story annoys me so much.

Performance enhancing sneakers

Why put needles in your butt when sneakers can give you the same advantage?

Lovely Lady of the Day

Sofia Jamora: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 23 Close expandIcon 1 23 Close

It's been a few months since I featured Sofia Jamora as LLOD and she's overdue for another turn (click for full-size gallery).

​If you see one thing today...

This set of GIFs showing how NBA stars have aged since their rookie year is really well done.

Paging all Seattle Mariners fans

If you have $2,000, I have the perfect car for you.

Ben and Jerry's just blew my mind

The Vermont-based company is coming out with three flavors of cereal milk ice cream.

​Flavor Flav loves Penn State hoops

Twinsies (and NSFW language alert)!

Draymond Green and Isaiah Thomas showed up in the same outfit to tonight's game .... Good thing they're both going to change. pic.twitter.com/eRuydN2sWH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 9, 2017

So fucked up A post shared by @michaelstipe on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:38pm PST

Odds & ends

Here's a Lego re-enactment of Kris Jenkins' game-winning shot in the Final Four last year ... ​Rick Porcello thought Tim Tebow was a batboy during yesterday's Red Sox-Mets game ... Markelle Fultz, who likely will be the No. 1 pick in NBA draft, showed off his range ... NBA tank rankings. Glad the Celtics have New Jersey's selection ... Ranking the superhero TV shows ... These are the only veggies you should buy frozen ... Here's what you missed at the Game of Thrones concert ... The happiest and healthiest cities in America.

Give this man a new car!

This Warriors fan just sunk four shots to win a new car!!! (📹: NBA) pic.twitter.com/aXXgqC6CXl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 9, 2017

She got game

Perfect day to shoot some hoops 💪🏀 pic.twitter.com/WBIrG0o1tV — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 8, 2017

Big Ten baby race

✔️ @BoilerBall takes home the B1G Regular Season Championship 🏆.



✔️ Purdue takes home the B1G Baby Race 🏆. https://t.co/uYFtw4uDPK — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2017

I love a good coach fight

Whoa. Benches clear, Chris Mullin & JT3 get into it. Things just got real chippy at @TheGarden. #BEtourney https://t.co/LWAzgpcks7 — FS1 (@FS1) March 9, 2017

Martellus Bennett wants to dance with somebody

We'll always dance together. Mahhhtyyy out. Drops mic. Lol. pic.twitter.com/ytCzd0SwUE — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 9, 2017

