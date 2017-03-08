Extra Mustard

Thursday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Sofia Jamora; A-Rod makes for a great Centaur

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

A-Rod and J-Lo sitting in a tree

Alex Rodriguez is now dating Jennifer Lopez. Good for them. And good for you, the Hot Clicks audience, because I finally have an excuse to post this Centaur pic I've been wanting to bust out forever. In fact, here's a gallery of embarrassing A-Rod photos.

Lame parents overreact to harmless cheerleading poster

The Washington Redskins cheerleading team visited a Virginia middle school this week for the Read Across America initiative. The team also passed out posters (as they do at every public appearance) to the students. This upset some parents because the posters feature cheerleaders in their gameday attire and (I guess) a 12-year-old girl seeing a poster of a cheerleader will be emotionally scarred forever. So the principal had to apologize. This whole story annoys me so much.

Performance enhancing sneakers

Why put needles in your butt when sneakers can give you the same advantage?

Lovely Lady of the Day

Sofia Jamora :: @sofiajamora/Instagram
Sofia Jamora: Lovely Lady of the Day
It's been a few months since I featured Sofia Jamora as LLOD and she's overdue for another turn (click for full-size gallery). 

​If you see one thing today...

This set of GIFs showing how NBA stars have aged since their rookie year is really well done.

Paging all Seattle Mariners fans

If you have $2,000, I have the perfect car for you.

Ben and Jerry's just blew my mind

The Vermont-based company is coming out with three flavors of cereal milk ice cream.

​Flavor Flav loves Penn State hoops

Twinsies (and NSFW language alert)!

So fucked up

A post shared by @michaelstipe on

Odds & ends

Here's a Lego re-enactment of Kris Jenkins' game-winning shot in the Final Four last year ... ​Rick Porcello thought Tim Tebow was a batboy during yesterday's Red Sox-Mets game ... Markelle Fultz, who likely will be the No. 1 pick in NBA draft, showed off his range ... NBA tank rankings. Glad the Celtics have New Jersey's selection ... Ranking the superhero TV shows ... These are the only veggies you should buy frozen ... Here's what you missed at the Game of Thrones concert ... The happiest and healthiest cities in America.

Give this man a new car!

She got game

Big Ten baby race

I love a good coach fight

Martellus Bennett wants to dance with somebody

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

