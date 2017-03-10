Have you heard the big news out of Korea this morning? Two kids busted into the room while their father was being interviewed live on BBC.

Also, President Park Guen-hye has been impeached. But the real story here is the video above, which is just about the only thing anyone online wants to talk about right now—and with good reason. It’s absolutely delightful.

The lady comes into the room so fast that she actually drifts through the turn like a car in the Fast & Furious movies. pic.twitter.com/t6xVwL0qW7 — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) March 10, 2017

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/XCYaEU4WsI — Sean Newell (@dontforgetmac) March 10, 2017

The guy in the video is Korea expert Robert E. Kelly, whose day got a whole lot more exciting after he sent this tweet.

I will be on @BBCNewsMedia / @BBCWorld in 10 minutes to talk about the Korean impeachment. — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 10, 2017

I hope he never invests in locks for his office door.