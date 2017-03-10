Extra Mustard

Everyone loves this video of two kids interrupting their dad’s BBC interview

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Have you heard the big news out of Korea this morning? Two kids busted into the room while their father was being interviewed live on BBC.

Also, President Park Guen-hye has been impeached. But the real story here is the video above, which is just about the only thing anyone online wants to talk about right now—and with good reason. It’s absolutely delightful. 

The guy in the video is Korea expert Robert E. Kelly, whose day got a whole lot more exciting after he sent this tweet.

I hope he never invests in locks for his office door. 

