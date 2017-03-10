Extra Mustard

Friday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Andrea de Abreu; NHL player gets stick in visor

Andy Gray
an hour ago

You don't see this every day

I've never led Hot Clicks with a Flames-Canadiens highlight but it's not every day that a hockey stick gets caught in that tiny window of space between a player's visor and helmet. But that's exactly what happened to Flames rookie Matthew Tkachuk and I can't stop watching it over and over again.

More proof that everything interesting starts at Reddit

​Not sure how, but this Reddit user predicted the Brock Osweiler trade three weeks ago.

Dwyane Wade's favorite NBA player

Spoiler: It's not LeBron. Or KD. Or Steph Curry.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Photographer Justin Bellucci, a friend of Hot Clicks who you should follow on Instagram, emailed and asked if I wanted any photos of Andrea de Abreu for LLOD. 

Pay your bet

Brandon Marshall just signed an $11 million deal with the Giants, but will he finally make good on a bet and give Antonio Brown his Porsche? Stay tuned.

This is what a $25,000 taco looks like

Juan Licerio Alcala, a chef at the Grand Velas Los Cabos Resort in Baja, has created the world's most expensive taco. In a stunning plot twist, nobody has ever ordered it. 

The #GetOutChallenge

There's a new fad that hasn't really taken over the internet and I'm not sure it will. The #GetOutChallenge involves running full speed at the camera and moving away at the last minute. Can you tell I'm not into this one?

Twelve ways to wear green on St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day isn't on a Friday very often so you're going to want to be properly dressed.

A wrestler, rocker, NFL star and J-Lo's boyfriend go to gym

Just a great photo

This seems like a lot of work

Odds & ends

Fernando Rodney pulled a plantain out of his pants during the WBC and it was really weird ... Shout out to Calgary radio station CJAY 92, which raised enough money to replace the stolen insulin pump of a 12-year-old ... A legally blind hockey fan finally got to see her first game ... NFL free agency grades ...  The 10 best movie shootouts of all time ... Prediction: Mainstream America will fall in love with David Ross during his tenure on Dancing With the Stars ... 13 times The Simpsons accurately predicted the future.

Good eye

Put your damn phone away!

Mia Kang: model and fighter

0:48 | Swimsuit 2017
Mia Kang Intimates 2017

Samuel L. Jackson's movie career in 11 minutes

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

