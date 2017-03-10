You don't see this every day

I've never led Hot Clicks with a Flames-Canadiens highlight but it's not every day that a hockey stick gets caught in that tiny window of space between a player's visor and helmet. But that's exactly what happened to Flames rookie Matthew Tkachuk and I can't stop watching it over and over again.

More proof that everything interesting starts at Reddit

​Not sure how, but this Reddit user predicted the Brock Osweiler trade three weeks ago.

Dwyane Wade's favorite NBA player

Spoiler: It's not LeBron. Or KD. Or Steph Curry.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Photographer Justin Bellucci, a friend of Hot Clicks who you should follow on Instagram, emailed and asked if I wanted any photos of Andrea de Abreu for LLOD. It was not a difficult decision (click for full-size gallery).

Pay your bet

Brandon Marshall just signed an $11 million deal with the Giants, but will he finally make good on a bet and give Antonio Brown his Porsche? Stay tuned.

This is what a $25,000 taco looks like

Juan Licerio Alcala, a chef at the Grand Velas Los Cabos Resort in Baja, has created the world's most expensive taco. In a stunning plot twist, nobody has ever ordered it.

The #GetOutChallenge

There's a new fad that hasn't really taken over the internet and I'm not sure it will. The #GetOutChallenge involves running full speed at the camera and moving away at the last minute. Can you tell I'm not into this one?

Twelve ways to wear green on St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day isn't on a Friday very often so you're going to want to be properly dressed.

A wrestler, rocker, NFL star and J-Lo's boyfriend go to gym

Just a great photo

Bay Bridge in San Francisco. What a vantage point. (Photo: @chrismichel) pic.twitter.com/aTvh82eRLi — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) March 10, 2017

This seems like a lot of work

To cross the Atlantic Ocean on a paddleboard, he avoided the sun, survived storms and made 2 million paddle strokes https://t.co/hUHBPaeS5X pic.twitter.com/oRt0FtRXII — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) March 10, 2017

Odds & ends

Fernando Rodney pulled a plantain out of his pants during the WBC and it was really weird ... Shout out to Calgary radio station CJAY 92, which raised enough money to replace the stolen insulin pump of a 12-year-old ... A legally blind hockey fan finally got to see her first game ... NFL free agency grades ... The 10 best movie shootouts of all time ... Prediction: Mainstream America will fall in love with David Ross during his tenure on Dancing With the Stars ... 13 times The Simpsons accurately predicted the future.

Good eye

Holy smokes, how did George Mason manager Bryson Johnson spot this contact lens from across the floor!? pic.twitter.com/QNvNdr3amk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 9, 2017

Put your damn phone away!

Mia Kang: model and fighter

Today on set I wore a crotch guard for the first (and probably last) time in my life. pic.twitter.com/Qa4LnwnED9 — Mia Kang (@MissMiaKang) March 10, 2017

Samuel L. Jackson's movie career in 11 minutes

