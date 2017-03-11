Being on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover can make stars

Hair Headlines

Hair today, gone tomorrow: The Yankees made top prospect Clint Frazier trim his glorious, flowing locks https://t.co/XYyzBEO2Hl pic.twitter.com/XY4T8gmUdj — SI MLB (@si_mlb) March 10, 2017

Since Clint Frazier was drafted by the Yankees in 2013, people have wondered when he'd cut his huge head of hair. That time came on Friday when the team said his locks were a "distraction." If not for the Yankees' clean-cut rules, the youngster could've joined the list of best hairstyles in sports history, a list that high school hockey player Dallas Duckson from Minnesota is still rocketing up.

Mayweather v. McGregor

Are we getting closer to a Mayweather v. McGregor fight? On Saturday, Mayweather said he's coming out of retirement but only to fight McGregor.

Miller v. Alford

Maybe we'll see a Sean Miller v. Steve Alford throwdown too. The two coaches exchanged words after Arizona's win over UCLA in the Pac-12 semis on Friday night. It could turn into a double feature if Tom Crean and this unruly Maryland fan take it out back.

Well That's Scary

LaMarcus Aldridge is out indefinitely after experiencing a minor heart arrhythmia, the Spurs announced before Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Farokhmanesh!

From Ali Farokhmanesh to Kevin Pittsnogle, a look back at March Madness one-hit wonders and where they are now.

No Thank You

In Friday's Hot Clicks, Andy posted a photo from Christopher Michel of the Bay Bridge. Here's how Michel got the photo:

Don't Touch It. Don’t Even Look at It.

Ridley Scott hints at #Gladiator 2, proving that no movie is safe from a sequel https://t.co/IfHZlZ9u7W pic.twitter.com/sZzeEuYf1i — UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 11, 2017

Dad of the Year

Odds and Ends

Bracket Watch: How this weekend's conference tourneys are impacting the tourney bracket ... Michael Phelps unleashed the fury on critics who think he cheated ... Extreme Sledding is so dangerous but still amazing ... Pac-12 Football spring chatter: Can anyone compete with USC and Washington in 2017? ... Bobby Knight's increasingly bizarre, sad legacy with Indiana ... High schooler's epic bat flip leaves catcher befuddled.

Yes!

Good dog. (: Chris Child / Facebook) pic.twitter.com/YPk605CuKJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 11, 2017

Stop the Staged Crap

WWE thinks this is terrible acting pic.twitter.com/PDiXccWsnH — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) March 11, 2017

Dave Pasch FTW!

Rarely can a play-by-play guy overshadow Bill Walton but Dave Pasch managed to do that on Friday night, somehow finding time in between Walton's legendary proclamations and storytelling.

Dave Pasch from the top rope! pic.twitter.com/p6v9BKBsew — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 11, 2017

