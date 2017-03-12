Extra Mustard

Watch: Grown man walks off show after losing robotics competition to children

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Some people can be sore losers.

This grown man could not handle losing a robotics competition to a bunch of children and immediately walked off when the "unanimous" results were announced and he found himself on the losing end of things.

Watch the announcements of the results below:

One Reddit user shared some insight and noted that the adult was disappointed at his own team for changing a weapon on his team's robot in a critical match. The change did not function and they lost to the meddling kids.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters