It's time for March Madness, meaning it's time to make a fool of yourself by randomly predicting tournament upsets.

One method for picking your bracket is to sign on Twitter and see what everyone else is saying. Though we don't necessarily endorse this strategy, it's certainly one way of assessing the conventional wisdom.

So what is Twitter saying about the first round?

Let's narrow it down to the 5/12 seed matchups, which are typically a lock to produce at least one upset. Twitter measured the most popular upset possibilities among these four games by determining which No. 12 seeds received the most mentions on Twitter during Selection Sunday.

Here's how the matchups rank. Middle Tennessee received the most Twitter mentions of the No. 12 seeds:

1. No. 12 Middle Tennessee (@MT_MBB) vs. No. 5 Minnesota

2. No. 12 Princeton (@Princeton_Hoops) vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

3. No. 12 Nevada (@NevadaHoops) vs. No. 5 Iowa State

4. No. 12 UNC Wilmington (@uncwmenshoops) vs. No. 5 Virginia

Courtesy: Twitter

Fill out your brackets accordingly.

Elsewhere, Syracuse was the most mentioned snubbed program, according to data provided by Twitter, while University of Vermont was the most mentioned potential Cinderella, followed by Princeton and Florida Gulf Coast.