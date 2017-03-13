Extra Mustard

March Madness: The most likely No. 12 seeds to upset a No. 5, according to Twitter

0:36 | College Basketball
NCAA tournament: Dick Vitale's sleeper team is...
Extra Mustard
an hour ago

It's time for March Madness, meaning it's time to make a fool of yourself by randomly predicting tournament upsets. 

One method for picking your bracket is to sign on Twitter and see what everyone else is saying. Though we don't necessarily endorse this strategy, it's certainly one way of assessing the conventional wisdom. 

So what is Twitter saying about the first round?

Let's narrow it down to the 5/12 seed matchups, which are typically a lock to produce at least one upset. Twitter measured the most popular upset possibilities among these four games by determining which No. 12 seeds received the most mentions on Twitter during Selection Sunday. 

Here's how the matchups rank. Middle Tennessee received the most Twitter mentions of the No. 12 seeds: 

1. No. 12 Middle Tennessee (@MT_MBB) vs. No. 5 Minnesota
2. No. 12 Princeton (@Princeton_Hoops) vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
3. No. 12 Nevada (@NevadaHoops) vs. No. 5 Iowa State
4. No. 12 UNC Wilmington (@uncwmenshoops) vs. No. 5 Virginia

Courtesy: Twitter

Fill out your brackets accordingly. 

Elsewhere, Syracuse was the most mentioned snubbed program, according to data provided by Twitter, while University of Vermont was the most mentioned potential Cinderella, followed by Princeton and Florida Gulf Coast. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters