Extra Mustard

Minnesota high schoolers go wild celebrating state championship, but goal is overturned

1:25 | College Basketball
The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
Dan Gartland
24 minutes ago

A wild scene unfolded in Saturday’s Minnesota Class A state hockey championship after Hermantown’s Tyler Watkins found the net in double overtime. The players tossed their gear high in the air and formed a mob in the corner, just like every other hockey celebration you’ve seen. 

Norwegian hockey teams survive hellish eight-overtime game, a world record​

The celebration stopped, however, after the P.A. announcer said the goal was under review. (How crazy is it that they have replay review for high school games?) Sure enough, the goal was overturned and the Hermantown players had to begin the awkward process of gathering their gear. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

“We had to find our stuff, first of all,” Watkins told the Pioneer Press, “then get back out there and try to take the momentum back.”

Hermantown’s opponent, underdog Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake, wasn’t able to capitalize on what might have been a crushing letdown for Hermantown. Senior defenseman Dylan Samberg scored the winner (for real, this time) with 19 seconds left in the second overtime. 

It was the second straight title for Hermantown and the kids got a police escort on their way back home. 

[via Deadspin]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters