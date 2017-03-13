Who's ready for March Madness?

March Madness has arrived and we have a region-by-region breakdown and five takeaways from the bracket reveal. In other news: Northwestern finally made the tournament after a mere 78 years of waiting, which led to the best tweet of the year ... College hoops expert Charles Barkley has made his national championship prediction ... I wonder why Bill Walton's memory is so bad ... Joe Lunardi is good at the whole Bracketology thing ... Our own Richard Deitsch has a TV guide to March Madness.

This seems totally unnecessary but whatever

NBA legend Biggie Smalls finally got his due when the Brooklyn Nets raised his No. 72 jersey to the rafters of Barclays Center. I'm not against paying tribute to Biggie but I don't love when non-athletes have their "jersey" retired. Except Billy Joel at MSG, because he earned it.

I love this dog

Ollie may not have won the Crufts 2017 dog show but he won first place of awesomeness.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Hannah Kirkelie: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 22 Close expandIcon 1 22 Close

Rich from Ann Arbor emailed and asked that I make feature Hannah Kirkelie as Monday's LLOD. Not sure why it had to be Monday but who am I to decline a reader's request. She gets today's honors (click for full-size gallery).

Interesting note about NASCAR Brawl

In case you missed it, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch traded punches in pit road after yesterday's Kobalt 400. Also, I found it interesting that when I went to a bunch of different websites searching for coverage of the story, NASCAR.com's was the best. Not that I blame them but it's rare to see a sports league (besides MMA and boxing) promote a fight so much.

Longest hockey game ever

A game between Norway's Storhama and Sparta went eight overtimes (eight hours, 35 minutes) before Storhama finally scored the winning goal. The two teams are in the middle of a seven-game series. Game 6 is tomorrow.

Black eye champion of the world

Goran Dragic has a black eye, and it's the grossest black eye in the history of black eyes.

Quote of the day

Porzingis aptly sums up the Knicks: "There’s a quote like, a smooth sea never, you know what I mean about the sea? Google it." — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) March 13, 2017

Who wants a grill?

Bringing grillz back like it's 2005. Except with less bling.



All fans in attendance tonight will receive one: https://t.co/3YMxNmOKco pic.twitter.com/aDhhseLEqJ — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 12, 2017

SI's digital cover for NCAA Tournament

Check out our annual March Madness cover featuring all 68 teams (and a cameo from Red Panda!) pic.twitter.com/gC6yrVSo85 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 13, 2017

Odds & ends

Watch this grown man walk off a show after losing a robotics competition to children​ ... Yadier Molina ripped into MLB after a fight broke out near the family section during a World Baseball Classic game ... ​The 2017 NIT bracket is here (and I love the subtle middle finger to Jim Boeheim) ... NFL free agency team-by-team analysis ... This is a great sign ... Jeff Bridges brought back "The Dude" to honor John Goodman ... My Cousin Vinny is now 25 and this is must-read for fans of the movie ... 13 of the most disturbing (and critically acclaimed) movies of all time.

This is ugly

D'Angelo Russell gonna be on #Shaqtin Thursday, book it pic.twitter.com/CsTD3Sijpy — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 13, 2017

Fan on the court

Kurt Rambis fan gets weird

when u really love your Lakers pic.twitter.com/E8n23mVcTu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 13, 2017

I want a backyard roller coaster

This guy made a roller coaster in his backyard pic.twitter.com/FGlyTYxDVn — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 12, 2017

One Shining Moment, 2007

