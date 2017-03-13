Monday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Ellie Ottaway; Athletes love Nicki Minaj
No wonder Nicki Manaj is so popular among athletes
Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller are in Paris. So is Nicki Minaj. I don't know why but I can't blame Beckham and Miller for getting pics with Nicki.
World's best grandma owns spring break
Meet Doreen Grett of Olathe, Colorado, the reigning champion of awesome grandmas.
2017 NCAA tournament all-name team
Dayton's Scoochie Smith and UNC's Seventh Woods are my two favorites.
Lovely Lady of the Day
Dan from San Francisco is a big Ellie Ottaway fan and asked that I feature her as LLOD. Seems like a fair request. She gets today's honors (click for full-size gallery).
Mascots get sad, too
Here's best viral video I've seen all week -- a six-year-old boy comforting a sad mascot.
In case you need another reason to love Emily Ratajkowski
This video of her walking walking a dog in NYC in her bra and underwear should do the trick.
Hot Clicks Giveaway
There’s a lot of reasons not to work out (laziness, gym membership costs), but being stiff the next day shouldn’t be one of them. Especially now that our friends at HYPERICE have released the VENOM, a cutting-edge fitness and recovery wrap that combines thermotherapy and localized vibration to massage out stiff muscles in the lower back. Get yours today! Or take your chances on today’s giveaway. I have three VENOMs, which I’ll send to the 100th, 200th and 300th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the hip-hop legend who got his number retired at Barclays Center. The answer was in A.M. Clicks. Please make the subject line “VENOM.”
Workout recovery is important. That's why I'll be giving away three VENOMs in today's PM Clicks. I'll post link here around 3. @HypericeUSA pic.twitter.com/THwxPr4FsO— Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) March 13, 2017
Thor tribute in Queens
Mets have teamed up with Marvel, will giveaway this Noah Syndergaard "Thor" bobblehead on 7/22 to first 15,000 fans pic.twitter.com/rn1v5bIsk3— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 13, 2017
Ned Flanders meets pro hockey
The next chapter in Peter Budaj's mask art saga is here...👊🏻⚡️ Yep it is a direct continuation of my friend Budaj's first Tampa mask which was unleashed with a thunder earlier this week😊💪🏻. Here is Peter Budaj's yellow alter ego in full power, again dressed up as Thor..😎⚒ What could be more fitting when you are a goalie in the Lightnings....😬💪🏻⚡️ His lightnings goes from his hammer in full power all over the bucket! Watch out! And for sure all the DaveArt Trademark Super FX✨ is here on this Storyteller bucket...📕⚡️ #peterbudaj @tblightning #DaveArt #nhl #DaveArtCreativity @nhl #DaveArtTransformMasksIntoStories #DaveArtTheMaskNerd 🤓🎨
12 ways to wear green on St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day is Friday. Make sure you dress correctly.
Odds & ends
This is the best soccer brawl you'll see all week ... NFL players love their Toradol ... Good piece on Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and his fashion passion (sorry that rhyme was cheesy and unintentional) ... In honor of the Nets retiring Biggie Smalls' number, here are some other number retirement suggestions ... Ten behind-the-scenes secrets from the Game of Thrones panel at SXSW ... If you don't think sexiesm still exists in the workplace, People are walking a lot more thanks to Pokemon Go.
Joel Embiid is the best
[tweet:https://twitter.com/TheCrossover/status/841140424983097345]
Hockey's next great goalie
Even more Emily Ratajkowski
Top 10 actors who can also sing
Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.