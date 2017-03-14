We all laughed when Michael Jordan declared last week that “the ceiling is the roof” for North Carolina football. Well guess who’s laughing now? Michael Jordan. At all of us.

Jordan Brand capitalized on MJ’s flub by giving T-shirts to the UNC band that said “Ceiling. Roof. Goat.” for the ACC tournament last week in Brooklyn.

UNC really leaning into this, their tshirts say CEILING. ROOF. GOAT. pic.twitter.com/RkccV41uih — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) March 9, 2017

If you saw those and were clamoring to get your hands on one yourself, today’s your lucky day. Those very same shirts are now for sale in the United States.

Like every novelty T-shirt, these will sell like hotcakes for two weeks and then everyone who bought one will regret it for months.