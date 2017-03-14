Happy National Potato Chip Day

I thought about leading Hot Clicks with an NCAA tournament preview but since every other website is doing that let's focus on something much more important: potato chips. Today is National Potato Chip Day and Cowboys legend Nate Newton is definitely excited. Are you?

New York writer destroys Geno Smith

Geno Smith met with Giants brass about a backup QB job and that led Manish Mehta to go off on Smith. This is one of the better "reporter killing local athlete" stories I've read in a while. My favorite line: "He was an embarrassment for the Jets. He would be the same for the Giants by saying or doing something stupid because, well, he's currently a 26-year-old child."

One way to celebrate your girlfriend's birthday

Jameis Winston goes for the face lick. And people say romance is dead!

Six NHL bobbleheads that look nothing like the player

These are pretty funny and mostly inoffensive. We don't want another David Ortiz situation.

Friends for hire

A Japanese company will send their staff members to your social event and pose for social media photos so you don't look like a pathetic loser.

Cubs conditioning coach is a weird dude

Sweet merciful crap, Tim Buss... pic.twitter.com/5pwZazxCPO — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) March 13, 2017

Very excited about this

Odds & ends

You know it's 2017 when two college basketball teams arrange a home-and-home series on Twitter ... Vince Carter still has it at age 40 ... Baylor's football program continues to be a hot mess ... Manny being Manny in Japan apparently includes unlimited sushi ... Here's an excerpt from Kareem Abdul Jabbar's new graphic novel ... Former Oiler Ryan Smyth probably regrets his decision to play in a senior hockey league ... El Chapo is not happy with the conditions of his Manhattan prison cell ... 17 places you should visit in 2017.

Lithuanian security guard shows off his twerk

This bat flip won't go over well

Whether you love or hate the bat flip, we can all agree that Carlos Correa's needs some work: pic.twitter.com/ne37twHUbo — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 13, 2017

New video trend: trolling someone right to their face

IDK who did this but this is so savage it’s unbelievable pic.twitter.com/e9KLmU6E6q — John Martin (@JohnMartin929) March 11, 2017

Sean Spicer meets @shreec at an Apple Store. pic.twitter.com/uxSUrjgVQm — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) March 13, 2017

Happy Pi Day

A mathematician gave us the easiest explanation of pi and why it’s so important #PiDay pic.twitter.com/zIiX0GzJx2 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 14, 2017

