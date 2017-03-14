I'm going to Duke!

​

Tahj Rice, a junior at Waggener Traditional High School in Louisville, will be attending Duke next season. How do I know? He created this amazing video, complete with special effects, to announce his decision. Go Duke!

If you're a baseball fan, you'll want to read this

Tom Verducci's new book - The Cubs Way: The Zen Of Building The Best Team In Baseball And Breaking The Curse - is out on March 28. Here's an excerpt about the Cubs' Game 7 win.

Worst jeans ever

Just a hunch but I don't see the plastic knee trend sticking around for very long.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Barbara Palvin 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery

I've to veer away from SI Swimsuit models as LLODs but Barbara Palvin is too good to resist. Especially when you see her video below (click for full-size gallery).

Quiz time

Can you remember how today’s NBA stars performed in the NCAA tournament?

Wanna get away?

America's newest sports hero

I don't know much about competitive yo-yoing but Evan Nagao is really good at it.

You say morons. I say heroes.

Two morons played golf in Times Square in the middle of the blizzard https://t.co/KTGJI0lZ7F pic.twitter.com/b7AtfJDTPe — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 14, 2017

Whoops

Epic spelling fail in the bread aisle... pic.twitter.com/zwaoixbD87 — Laura Morelli (@lauramorelliphd) March 12, 2017

Odds & ends

WWE star Kane's Twitter profile (the non-wrestling one) is rather entertaining ... Tristan Thompson got a nice birthday cake but I still disagree with his taste in women ... Instagram is making everyone think they can get famous ... Dwight Gooden is sick of Darryl Strawberry taking shots at him ... Here are the top 25 cities for quality of life. America is nowhere to be found ... There's a lot of pee in hotel swimming pools.

A little piece of golf history

Arnold Palmer made this hand-written Augusta National yardage book with yellow notepad paper & stapled it together: https://t.co/Z4C5DLokfq pic.twitter.com/MLjDCsQ9Mi — Callaway Golf (@CallawayGolf) March 12, 2017

Happy Birthday, Stephen Curry

Even more Barbara Palvin!

1:26 | Swim Daily Barbara Palvin shows off her sexy body

The Obvious Child

In honor of Paul Simon, who just released some new tour dates (but none in northeast!).