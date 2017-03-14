Extra Mustard

Tuesday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Barbara Palvin; Duke football gets a boost

Andy Gray
Tuesday March 14th, 2017

I'm going to Duke!

Tahj Rice, a junior at Waggener Traditional High School in Louisville, will be attending Duke next season. How do I know? He created this amazing video, complete with special effects, to announce his decision. Go Duke! 

If you're a baseball fan, you'll want to read this

Tom Verducci's new book - The Cubs Way: The Zen Of Building The Best Team In Baseball And Breaking The Curse - is out on March 28. Here's an excerpt about the Cubs' Game 7 win.

Worst jeans ever

Just a hunch but I don't see the plastic knee trend sticking around for very long.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=391008.1&type=10&tmpid=16681&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fbrands%2Fcali-dreaming&u1=SISWIMbarbara">Cali Dreaming</a>. Top by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbarbara/http://www.revolve.com/jens-pirate-booty-tops/br/360072/?navsrc=left">Jen's Pirate Booty.</a>
Barbara Palvin
I've to veer away from SI Swimsuit models as LLODs but Barbara Palvin is too good to resist. Especially when you see her video below (click for full-size gallery). 

Quiz time

Can you remember how today’s NBA stars performed in the NCAA tournament?

Wanna get away?

If this blizzard has you thinking of warmer weather or a weekend getaway, now’s your time to book a trip. Hotels.com is having a 48-hour hotel sale, where you can save 20% to 50% off using code 4LEAFCLOVER. You're welcome.

America's newest sports hero

I don't know much about competitive yo-yoing but Evan Nagao is really good at it.

You say morons. I say heroes.

Whoops

Odds & ends

WWE star Kane's Twitter profile (the non-wrestling one) is rather entertaining ... Tristan Thompson got a nice birthday cake but I still disagree with his taste in women ... Instagram is making everyone think they can get famous ... Dwight Gooden is sick of Darryl Strawberry taking shots at him ... Here are the top 25 cities for quality of life. America is nowhere to be found ... There's a lot of pee in hotel swimming pools.

A little piece of golf history

Happy Birthday, Stephen Curry

Even more Barbara Palvin!

1:26 | Swim Daily
Barbara Palvin shows off her sexy body

The Obvious Child

In honor of Paul Simon, who just released some new tour dates (but none in northeast!). 

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

