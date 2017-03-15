What's on Carmelo Anthony's head?

There was a really bad storm in NYC yesterday. I was able to work from home. Carmelo Anthony, however, didn't have that luxury. So when he showed up at MSG for the Knicks-Pacers game, he arrived in style. Or whatever you call that thing on his head. Either way, it made for an entertaining night on Twitter.

Darko speaks

Darko Milicic played his last NBA game in 2013 and has remained silent ever since. He finally granted an interview to Serbian news website B92.net and discussed being drunk at practice, begging Minnesota's GM not to trade for him and his disastrous stint in Boston. It's a must-read for NBA fans.

Viral video gone too far?

The MLS will address the Los Angeles Galaxy about their latest (and amazing) viral video.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Eddie Cevallos Eddie Cevallos @iamkatyjohnson/Instagram Eddie Cevallos @iamkatyjohnson/Instagram Eddie Cevallos Eddie Cevallos @iamkatyjohnson/Instagram Eddie Cevallos Eddie Cevallos @iamkatyjohnson/Instagram Eddie Cevallos @iamkatyjohnson/Instagram Eddie Cevallos Eddie Cevallos @iamkatyjohnson/Instagram Eddie Cevallos @iamkatyjohnson/Instagram Katy Johnson: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 18 Close expandIcon 1 18 Close

Katy Johnson is filming a documentary called One Model Mission in which she visits 196 countries searching for 196 definitions of "True Beauty" to promote self love, tolerance, and women empowerment on all levels. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

TruTV has heard all your jokes

Some of the NCAA tournament will be aired on TruTV. Don't make a joke. They've heard it all.

NBA fans are weird

Need proof that NBA fans are unique? Check out what Klay Thompson was asked to sign.

The world's best airports for 2017

Results of the Skytrax World Airport Awards are in and North America didn't do very well.

David Bowie stamp tribute

Anybody pick up a David Bowie stamp today? pic.twitter.com/dvS3AcGmEx — Electronic Sound (@ElectronicMagUK) March 14, 2017

Pornhub to the rescue!

Pornhub Is Plowing Streets Along the East Coast for Free https://t.co/hCJ07asbcJ pic.twitter.com/QcnPwfPCd6 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 14, 2017

Did you know?

Yearly reminder that @WWETheBigShow played college basketball for Wichita State. pic.twitter.com/yIzhNHG8TY — SI Vault (@si_vault) March 14, 2017

Rockies enjoy Pi Day humor

Odds & ends

Michael Jordan is now cashing in on his “The ceiling is the roof” flub ... Rory McIlroy shared a letter he received from the late Arnold Palmer ... Jay Williams got all NSFW during ESPN's March Madness coverage ... Mike Tyson likes his cheese slices ... Here's the best rally car footage you'll see all week ... 15 celebs who grew up in trailer parks ... The forgotten world of '90s movies websites ... Will the 2024 Olympics return to the USA?

Eddie Rosario has a cannon

Santa Maria! This game is gonna be good... #WBC2017 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4qmvLz7R1i — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 15, 2017

Premature bat flip

I smell a future NFL star

Random song I can't get out of my head