Extra Mustard

Wednesday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Katy Johnson; Carmelo Anthony wears weird hat

Andy Gray
29 minutes ago

What's on Carmelo Anthony's head?

There was a really bad storm in NYC yesterday. I was able to work from home. Carmelo Anthony, however, didn't have that luxury. So when he showed up at MSG for the Knicks-Pacers game, he arrived in style. Or whatever you call that thing on his head. Either way, it made for an entertaining night on Twitter.

Darko speaks

Darko Milicic played his last NBA game in 2013 and has remained silent ever since. He finally granted an interview to Serbian news website B92.net and discussed being drunk at practice, begging Minnesota's GM not to trade for him and his disastrous stint in Boston. It's a must-read for NBA fans.

Viral video gone too far?

The MLS will address the Los Angeles Galaxy about their latest (and amazing) viral video.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Katy Johnson is filming a documentary called One Model Mission in which she visits 196 countries searching for 196 definitions of "True Beauty" to promote self love, tolerance, and women empowerment on all levels. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

TruTV has heard all your jokes

Some of the NCAA tournament will be aired on TruTV. Don't make a joke. They've heard it all.

NBA fans are weird

Need proof that NBA fans are unique? Check out what Klay Thompson was asked to sign.

The world's best airports for 2017

Results of the Skytrax World Airport Awards are in and North America didn't do very well.

David Bowie stamp tribute

Pornhub to the rescue!

Did you know?

Rockies enjoy Pi Day humor

Odds & ends

Michael Jordan is now cashing in on his “The ceiling is the roof” flub ... Rory McIlroy shared a letter he received from the late Arnold Palmer ... Jay Williams got all NSFW during ESPN's March Madness coverage ... Mike Tyson likes his cheese slices ... Here's the best rally car footage you'll see all week ... 15 celebs who grew up in trailer parks ... The forgotten world of '90s movies websites ... Will the 2024 Olympics return to the USA?

Eddie Rosario has a cannon

Premature bat flip

I smell a future NFL star

Random song I can't get out of my head

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

 

