Video: Mic’d up NHLers exchange sincere pleasantries after fight

Hockey fights might make it look like two guys really hate each other—and sometimes they really do—but most of the time they’re just trying to fire up their teams. 

Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon got in a scrap with Austin Watson of the Predators on Saturday, which just happened to be the same night he was wearing a microphone. Thanks to that, we get to hear Dillon and Watson amicably agree to drop the gloves and then have a lovely chat while confined to the penalty box. 

Somewhere, a member of the Broad Street Bullies is muttering under his breath how this generation has gone soft. 

