The Rock to host Saturday Night Live season finale, set to join Five-Timers Club

1:36
How Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became a superstar
2 hours ago

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced that he will host the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 20.

It will mark the fifth time that The Rock is hosting the show. Only 17 other people have hosted the show five times.

The list of notable members of the Five-Timers Club includes Steve Martin, Bill Murray, Justin Timberlake, Ben Affleck and Tina Fey.

"BREAKING: LIVE FROM NEW YORK... Honored to host the Season Finale of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and join their illustrious, exclusive and highly sexy 5X Host Club!" he wrote on Instagram. "I started my career 20yrs ago in NYC and from that vey first night, the city embraced me as a son. This SNL is special. I'm coming home to make history and have a KILLER show with the brilliant SNL cast and production. (I may or may not get slightly drunk 3 out of the 7 days I'm there)"

The Rock last hosted in 2015.

SNL will air this season's final four episodes live in Mountain and Pacific Time zones at the same time as Eastern and Central time zones for the first time in the show's history, according to Uproxx's Alan Sepinwall.

