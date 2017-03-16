Super Bowl butt tattoo

This is one of the stranger items I've come across. A Redskins fan got a tattoo of the scoreboard when the Falcons held a 28–3 lead against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Why would a Washington fan (who lives in Connecticut) get a tattoo of the score? He told SB Nation, "I just live in Connecticut and can't stand these Pats fans so when i tell them to kiss my ass they will be reminded that they were getting blown out!" Make sense? I'm not sure either, but it makes for a great Hot Clicks lead.

Vasectomy​ couch kit and more March Madness notes

March Madness starts today, and I have a few important last-minute items: The Postgame has a great look at athletes from other sports who have played in NCAA tournament ... Vasectomies are big this time of year, so here's a contest to win a vasectomy recovery kit ... Mike Francesa clearly knows nothing about college basketball ... Not into basketball brackets? Fill out a bracket on best '90s rapper or best sports video game.

Worst Randy "Macho Man" Savage imitation ever

I credit this guy for the elbow drop from the roof but he sounds NOTHING like Randy Savage.

Lovely Lady of the Day

March Madness is the perfect time to enjoy a burger and fries while watching the game. That's what today's LLOD Mabelynn Capeluj plans to do (click for full-size gallery).

Cris Collinsworth and the pimple from hell

Cris Collinsworth has appeared one just Sports Illustrated cover, back in 1981. Did you know a giant zit nearly ruined the whole experience for him?

Top 50 craft brewers of 2016

The Brewers Association released their annual list and No. 1 is currently in my fridge.

Two scary snake stories out of Florida

One of the world's deadliest snakes escaped the home of its Ocala owner and is on the loose. Even scarier, a snake slithered out of this poor woman's car vent, and I can't think of anything worse.

Australian cyclists pay tribute to Tom Brady

A group of cyclists biked for 120 miles to draw a GOAT



📷 @gplamahttps://t.co/T5oqgamE2F pic.twitter.com/WMKSc33tQf — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 16, 2017

Dirk gets his own potato

Whoever sent me this POTATO!!!! Much appreciated.... pic.twitter.com/fVaqRvvgTn — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) March 15, 2017

Odds & ends

The Seattle Mariners are creating a new bat flip ... UFC president Dana White is optimistic about a Mayweather-McGregor boxing match ... The A's and Mariners are having a great Twitter fight ... Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown got the popcorn treatment ... More evidence that every dad should stay off Facebook ... Slovenia is now selling salami that pays homage to Melania Trump.

Dont'a Hightower's mom is excited

I'm one proud momma 🐻 #boomtower @_boomtower A post shared by ltanya Hightower (@ltanyahightower) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

The inside linebacker re-signed with the Patriots yesterday.

We gotta work on our cardio this summer, huh?

Ice Cube's hip-hop bracket

Too good to miss

Manu Ginobli tries to intentionally miss FT, makes it anyway pic.twitter.com/hxSNDwUPAb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 16, 2017

Malls in China > Malls in America

A Chinese mall built a massive slide so you don't have to use escalators pic.twitter.com/HIwS0tW7zN — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 16, 2017

Hurricane

