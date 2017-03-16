Extra Mustard

Tony Romo’s one drive under center in 2016 earned him $64.11

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

If you thought Tony Romo’s brief Week 17 appearance was meaningless wait just a second—those seven plays earned Romo a cool $64.11

Romo can attribute his windfall to the performance-based bonus system, which gives teams a pool of money to pay out based on playing time and a player’s base salary. The seven snaps he took against the Eagles on the last day of the season accounted for 0.47% of Dallas’s snaps for the year.

Do a little math and that works out to an extra $64.11 on top of the $20.835 million he earned in 2016. In other words, the bonus was .000308% of the money he earned last season. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

NFL.com went through the whole list of performance-based payouts and highlighted a few oddities. My favorite is Ryan Wendell, an offensive lineman for the Panthers, who got $250.70 for playing exactly one snap on special teams. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters