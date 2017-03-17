Extra Mustard

Friday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Madison Louch; When NCAA tourney coaches were players

Andy Gray
Friday March 17th, 2017

When NCAA tournament coaches were players

Steve Alford, Indiana player
Manny Millan
Steve Alford, UCLA coach
David E. Klutho
Danny Manning, Kansas player
Manny Millan
Danny Manning, Wake Forest coach
Steve Helber/AP
Bryce Drew, Valparaiso player
Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Bryce Drew, Vanderbilt coach
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
Steve Wojciechowski, Duke player
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
Steve Wojciechowski, Marquette coach
Morry Gash/AP
Sean Miller, Pitt player
Bob Stowell/Getty Images
Sean Miller, Arizona coach
John W. McDonough
Tony Bennett, UW-Green Bay player
Peter Morgan/AP
Tony Bennett, Virginia coach
Steve Helber/AP
Archie Miller, NC State player
Chuck Burton/AP
Archie Miller, Dayton coach
Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Chris Collins, Duke player
David Longstreath/AP
Chris Collins, Northwestern coach
Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Mike Davis, Alabama player
Manny Millan
Mike Davis, Texas Southern coach
John Minchillo/AP
Mitch Henderson, Princeton player
Manny Millan
Mitch Henderson, Princeton coach
Corey Perrine/Getty Images
Mark Turgeon (11), Kansas player
AP
Mark Turgeon, Maryland coach
Patrick Semansky/AP
Mike Anderson, Arkansas coach (played for Tulsa)
Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Dan Hurley, Rhode Island coach (played for Seton Hall)
Keith Srakocic/AP
Chris Mack, Xavier coach (played for Evansville and Xavier)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Mike White, Florida coach (played for Ole Miss)
Greg Nelson
Eric Musselman, Nevada coach (played for San Diego)
Juan Antonio Labreche/AP
Bill Self, Kansas coach (played for Oklahoma State)
Greg Nelson
Matt Painter, Purdue coach (played for Purdue)
David E. Klutho
Tim Cluess, Iona coach (played for St. John’s)
Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Pat Kelsey, Winthrop coach (played for Xavier)
Chuck Burton/AP
Jim Les, UC-Davis coach (played for Bradley)
Jae C. Hong/AP
Tim Jankovich, SMU coach (played for Kansas State)
LM Otero/AP
NCAA Tournament Coaches Then & Now
1 33
Close
expandIcon
1 33
Close

There are 22 coaches in this year's tournament who also participated as players. Can you name them all? Me neither. But our photo staff was, and compiled them in this great gallery.

This is interesting

Tony Durant, brother of Kevin, spent Thursday night trashing Russell Westbrook for "chasing triple-doubles." He then got yelled at by his brother or someone important (strictly my guess) and deleted his account before going to bed.

The best dog photo you'll see all week

Happy birthday Lucy!

Lovely Lady of the Day

madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
madilouch/Instagram
Madison Louch: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 25
Close
expandIcon
1 25
Close

Madison Louch is drinking wine on rooftops this weekend. What are your plans? Think about it while you check out her gallery.

The Marlins are having fun in spring training

The Marlins may be ranked No. 19 in SI's preseason power rankings, but their locker room is No. 1 for fun. Unless having Don Mattingly invite an enormous guy with a sledgehammer to smash a cinderblock on his chest isn't your idea of a good time. 

Good news for bald New Zealand prisoners

A High Court judge in Auckland has ruled that prisoners have the right to wear a toupee.

Fourteen-year-old boy finds 7.44 carat diamond in park

Some girl is going to have a huge rock on her finger in 10 years or so.

Big news, Monopoly fans

Spoiler: It's to bring awareness to shrinking bee population

Odds & ends

 

This glitch in ‘MLB The Show’ is horrifying beyond belief ... Jason Pierre-Paul blasted the New York media for reporting he reached a new deal with Giants ... MLB all-underrated team ... NFL GMs want nothing to do with Colin Kapernick because of his National Anthem stance (pun intended) ... In tennis, men are more likely to choke than women ... Looks like Rex Ryan will be joining ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown ... A quarter of America's beer drinkers have switched to pot.

Is your NCAA bracket better than a dog's?

2:00 | Extra Mustard
Is your NCAA bracket better than a dog's?

Happy Birthday Rob Lowe

Tiny home living seems very cramped

Great moments in snow bloopers

Tedeschi Trucks Band covers Eleanor Rigby 

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

 

