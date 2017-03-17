When NCAA tournament coaches were players

There are 22 coaches in this year's tournament who also participated as players. Can you name them all? Me neither. But our photo staff was, and compiled them in this great gallery.

This is interesting

Tony Durant, brother of Kevin, spent Thursday night trashing Russell Westbrook for "chasing triple-doubles." He then got yelled at by his brother or someone important (strictly my guess) and deleted his account before going to bed.

The best dog photo you'll see all week

Happy birthday Lucy!

Lovely Lady of the Day

Madison Louch is drinking wine on rooftops this weekend. What are your plans? Think about it while you check out her gallery.

The Marlins are having fun in spring training

The Marlins may be ranked No. 19 in SI's preseason power rankings, but their locker room is No. 1 for fun. Unless having Don Mattingly invite an enormous guy with a sledgehammer to smash a cinderblock on his chest isn't your idea of a good time.

Good news for bald New Zealand prisoners

A High Court judge in Auckland has ruled that prisoners have the right to wear a toupee.

Fourteen-year-old boy finds 7.44 carat diamond in park

Some girl is going to have a huge rock on her finger in 10 years or so.

Big news, Monopoly fans

Spoiler: It's to bring awareness to shrinking bee population

The sad reason why Honey Nut Cheerios’ mascot is missing: https://t.co/KEPjcrB3SU pic.twitter.com/V7RlHpKXXB — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) March 15, 2017

Odds & ends

This glitch in ‘MLB The Show’ is horrifying beyond belief ... Jason Pierre-Paul blasted the New York media for reporting he reached a new deal with Giants ... MLB all-underrated team ... NFL GMs want nothing to do with Colin Kapernick because of his National Anthem stance (pun intended) ... In tennis, men are more likely to choke than women ... Looks like Rex Ryan will be joining ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown ... A quarter of America's beer drinkers have switched to pot.

Is your NCAA bracket better than a dog's?

2:00 | Extra Mustard Is your NCAA bracket better than a dog's?

Happy Birthday Rob Lowe

Tiny home living seems very cramped

This couple travels the country in a tiny home they built for under $20,000 — take a look inside pic.twitter.com/gS3I86nvV9 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 17, 2017

Great moments in snow bloopers

Tedeschi Trucks Band covers Eleanor Rigby

