Friday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Madison Louch; When NCAA tourney coaches were players
When NCAA tournament coaches were players
There are 22 coaches in this year's tournament who also participated as players. Can you name them all? Me neither. But our photo staff was, and compiled them in this great gallery.
This is interesting
Tony Durant, brother of Kevin, spent Thursday night trashing Russell Westbrook for "chasing triple-doubles." He then got yelled at by his brother or someone important (strictly my guess) and deleted his account before going to bed.
The best dog photo you'll see all week
The Marlins are having fun in spring training
The Marlins may be ranked No. 19 in SI's preseason power rankings, but their locker room is No. 1 for fun. Unless having Don Mattingly invite an enormous guy with a sledgehammer to smash a cinderblock on his chest isn't your idea of a good time.
Good news for bald New Zealand prisoners
A High Court judge in Auckland has ruled that prisoners have the right to wear a toupee.
Fourteen-year-old boy finds 7.44 carat diamond in park
Some girl is going to have a huge rock on her finger in 10 years or so.
Big news, Monopoly fans
Tipping our hats to the Thimble, Boot & Wheelbarrow, & welcoming the T-rex, rubber ducky, & penguin! https://t.co/T1OJ5WveNt #MonopolyVote pic.twitter.com/r3IK1lgEw7— Hasbro (@HasbroNews) March 17, 2017
Spoiler: It's to bring awareness to shrinking bee population
The sad reason why Honey Nut Cheerios’ mascot is missing: https://t.co/KEPjcrB3SU pic.twitter.com/V7RlHpKXXB— Food & Wine (@foodandwine) March 15, 2017
Odds & ends
This glitch in ‘MLB The Show’ is horrifying beyond belief ... Jason Pierre-Paul blasted the New York media for reporting he reached a new deal with Giants ... MLB all-underrated team ... NFL GMs want nothing to do with Colin Kapernick because of his National Anthem stance (pun intended) ... In tennis, men are more likely to choke than women ... Looks like Rex Ryan will be joining ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown ... A quarter of America's beer drinkers have switched to pot.
