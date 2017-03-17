Extra Mustard

Friday A.M. Hot Clicks: Caitlin O'Connor; Sports potatoes are weird and awesome

Andy Gray
Thursday March 16th, 2017

New fad alert: sports potatoes

The NCAA tournament has taken over the sports world but I have found something even more important ... sports potatoes. Dirk Nowitzki got one a few days ago and Frank Kaminsky received one yesterday. I love this fad.

Day 1 Tournament Round-Up

If you missed the action, here's your best one-stop roundup of Thursday's games ... Annoying Northwestern won because a Vanderbilt player had a brain cramp ... A Mount St. Mary's player takes all free throws with his left hand ... This guy locked up the coveted "worst dad of NCAA tournament" award ... The Pentagon has asked employees not to watch March Madness ... Jim Spanarkel probably wants to walk this comment back ... Genius free-throw distraction by Virgina Tech students.

Don't feel too bad for Matthew-Fisher Davis

That Vanderbilt player who had a brain cramp—junior Matthew Fisher-Davis—probably feels horrible right now, despite scoring 22 points in yesterday's game. On the bright side, he's dating a Kentucky cheerleader.

Lovely Lady of the Day

It's St. Patrick's Day and I can't think of a better LLOD than our good friend Caitlin O'Connor. She should get your day off to a good start (click for full-size gallery).

No prom for you!

It was a nice gesture for Le'Veon Bell to agree to attend the Waukesha West High School prom with a fan. But the school said no because he's too old (lame excuse) and was suspended for possession of marijuana and driving under the influence (legit excuse).

What if ... celebs had red hair

Kanye West looks weird as a redhead. His annoying wife pulls it off, though.

Marnie the Dog attends NHL game

Forget college hoops. Marnie the Shih Tzu is all about hockey.

Who shrunk Pedro Martinez?

We all did college wrong

Just a flesh wound

Odds & ends

Tony Romo can't stop, won't stop when it comes to creating his fantasy football event ... Ranking the best Patricks in sports ... Hero Derek Carr saw a guy pulled over and drove him to the gas station ... I still can't get over Rick Pitino's son being a NCAA tourney coach ... It'll be fun to watch this disastrous Knicks team over the last month of the season ... A wrongfully convicted man was released from prison after 32 years ... Five whiskey cocktails to enjoy on St. Patrick's Day.

Best play of the 2016-17 NBA season occurred last night

This speech has me fired up to play

Wanna Get Away?

Let the poor alligator sleep

I'm so excited about the new Grateful Dead documentary

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

