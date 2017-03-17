The biggest story in the NBA this week is the trend of players receiving potatoes in the mail. It might seem inexplicable but there’s a really simple reason behind it.

It started when Dirk Nowitzki posted a photo of the one he got. He was soon followed by Hassan Whiteside, Frank Kaminsky and Kevin Durant.

Whoever sent me this POTATO!!!! Much appreciated.... pic.twitter.com/fVaqRvvgTn — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) March 15, 2017

Shoutout !!!! To whoever sent me this Potato and tell my brother @djkhaled Another ☝🏾 pic.twitter.com/Hl8dowjKQ9 — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) March 16, 2017

My actual reaction when this potato showed up #FrankThePotato pic.twitter.com/2Ihxc4sk72 — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) March 16, 2017

Treatment and inspirational potatoes. Thanks, whoever you are. pic.twitter.com/10IzZPmrFo — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 17, 2017

While each player seemed equally dumbfounded by the starchy gift, the answer for their origin is right there in Dirk’s original post.

Potato Parcel is the work of two dudes named Alex Craig and Riad Bekhit. When they pitched their concept on Shark Tank last year, they were mocked by Mark Cuban, so Dirk makes for a perfect first target. (They did get $50,000 from Kevin O’Leary on the show, though.) The guys aren’t even trying to hide that they’re behind it.

So it’s just a viral marketing scheme. Yawn.