Extra Mustard

There’s a really simple reason why NBA players keep getting potatoes in the mail

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The biggest story in the NBA this week is the trend of players receiving potatoes in the mail. It might seem inexplicable but there’s a really simple reason behind it. 

It started when Dirk Nowitzki posted a photo of the one he got. He was soon followed by Hassan Whiteside, Frank Kaminsky and Kevin Durant. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

While each player seemed equally dumbfounded by the starchy gift, the answer for their origin is right there in Dirk’s original post. 

Potato Parcel is the work of two dudes named Alex Craig and Riad Bekhit. When they pitched their concept on Shark Tank last year, they were mocked by Mark Cuban, so Dirk makes for a perfect first target. (They did get $50,000 from Kevin O’Leary on the show, though.) The guys aren’t even trying to hide that they’re behind it. 

So it’s just a viral marketing scheme. Yawn. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters