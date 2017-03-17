Extra Mustard

Nick Foles’s contract has a self-destruct clause

0:41 | NFL
Report: Rex Ryan to join ESPN's NFL Sunday Countdown
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The NFL’s salary cap makes teams do all sorts of ridiculous stuff with players’ contracts. It’s why Tom Brady and Tony Romo rework their deals almost every year, but how many contracts are constructed like a ticking timebomb?

Nick Foles just signed back with the Eagles to ride the bench behind Carson Wentz and, according to the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin, his deal literally self-destructs after two years. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Of course, the Eagles aren’t just doing this to be evil geniuses—it works out for both sides. 

Still, it’s nice to picture Foles sitting at home in the winter of 2019 with a big red clock ticking down above his head. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters