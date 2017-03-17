Warren Buffett adds new twists to his million-dollar NCAA tournament challenge

Down four at the end of regulation on Friday, Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, cutting Michigan's lead in the NCAA tournament round of 64 to one point.

It didn't matter, of course: The game was over, with Michigan advancing to the round of 32 with a 92-91 victory.

But if you were invested in Friday's result for certain financial reasons, that three-pointer mattered. A lot.

Michigan was favored by 2.5 points, so Oklahoma State's last-gasp three covered the spread. So if you had Oklahoma State +2.5, you have Jawun Evans to thank. Here's the shot.

Some fans, of course, came out on the wrong side of OSU's backdoor cover.

I just lost my bet and a 7 team parlay I had going by that garbage time meaningless 3 by OSU at the buzzer. 🙄🙄🙄 — SELF PROCLAIMED AD (@CheedroFriend) March 17, 2017

I feel very defeated after that cover by OSU — Keith McNierney (@KeithMcN21) March 17, 2017

Oklahoma State makes a useless three at the buzzer to lose by 1, except it costs me Michigan -2.5 cover #MarchMadness — J. Gregory (@jgregorywriter) March 17, 2017

My brother is in Vegas right now. He bet on Michigan -2.5... they only won by one. LMAOOOO. Never bet on the enemy, bro. — Joanne (@vanilla_rice) March 17, 2017

was just sitting by someone who definitely bet Michigan -2.5 #GoBlue — Dar-Wei Chen (@chendw) March 17, 2017

Never gamble, kids.