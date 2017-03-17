Extra Mustard

Oklahoma State hits meaningless three-pointer at buzzer to pull off backdoor cover

Stanley Kay
21 minutes ago

Down four at the end of regulation on Friday, Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, cutting Michigan's lead in the NCAA tournament round of 64 to one point. 

It didn't matter, of course: The game was over, with Michigan advancing to the round of 32 with a 92-91 victory. 

But if you were invested in Friday's result for certain financial reasons, that three-pointer mattered. A lot. 

Michigan was favored by 2.5 points, so Oklahoma State's last-gasp three covered the spread. So if you had Oklahoma State +2.5, you have Jawun Evans to thank. Here's the shot. 

Some fans, of course, came out on the wrong side of OSU's backdoor cover. 

Never gamble, kids. 

