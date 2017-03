Michael Jordan's business empire has him flying, even in retirement

We interrupt your scheduled March Madness programming to bring you photos of Justin Bieber playing basketball in Australia in a full Steph Curry Golden State Warriors uniform.

They are below, alas.

Bieber likes basketball and the Cavaliers, but also likes the Warriors. But in pickup games, all bets are off. Do you, Biebs.

This store owner in Australia blogged about the experience.