Weekend Hot Clicks: Myla Dalbesio; March Madness roundup

Being on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover can make stars

Tourney Roundup

The opening days of March Madness have been relatively tame, void of any TV-smashing upsets. Everyone is still buzzing over the flagrant call in the Seton Hall-Arkansas game on Friday, and here is reminder of this weekend's matchups, tip times and channels. Also, Verne Lundquist took a ball to the face on Saturday morning. As we wonder if we'll even have a Cinderella this year, here are the 10 greatest Cinderella teams in tourney history.

The Federer Boys

Roger Federer's new boy band goes really heavy on the autotone. Here are the 10 best and worth athletes-turned-musicians, even though we still can't tell how serious Federer is.

On-Court Bodyguards? I Love It

The Lakers and Bucks got into a scuffle on Friday night. Though the "hold me back!" melee was entertaining, Luke Walton's postgame comments were much better.

Lovely Lady of the Day

2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery

Your LLOD for this basketball-filled weekend is the beautiful Myla Dalbesio. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Literally or Figuratively?

Nick Foles is going back to Philly, signing a deal with the Eagles after a year each with the Rams and Chiefs. And his new deal has a self-destruct clause.

Million-Dollar Buzzer Beater

Oklahoma State trailed Michigan by four in the final seconds when Cowboys' guard Juwan Evans hit a deep three-pointer at the buzzer. They still lost, obviously, but so did A LOT of people in Vegas.

Anyone Wanna Tell Them They Spelled Landen Wrong?

Twins Landon and Lucas, named after #kubball big man Landen Lucas. pic.twitter.com/CcGXYhzHhF — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) March 18, 2017

Band Staredown

Stand-off with the Irish band pic.twitter.com/UWmwEQMRY6 — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) March 18, 2017

Hailey Clauson Outtakes

Rex to the Studio

You’ll be seeing a lot of Rex Ryan in Bristol in the years to come. https://t.co/sdcXp28CGo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 18, 2017

Odds and Ends

Sign. Him. Up.

White Mamba's Birthday

Sorry Spartans

Saturday is the one-year anniversary of Middle Tennessee's upset over Michigan State.