Weekend Hot Clicks: Myla Dalbesio; March Madness roundup

Being on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover can make stars
Andrew Doughty
3 hours ago

Tourney Roundup

The opening days of March Madness have been relatively tame, void of any TV-smashing upsets. Everyone is still buzzing over the flagrant call in the Seton Hall-Arkansas game on Friday, and here is reminder of this weekend's matchups, tip times and channels. Also, Verne Lundquist took a ball to the face on Saturday morning. As we wonder if we'll even have a Cinderella this year, here are the 10 greatest Cinderella teams in tourney history.

The Federer Boys

Roger Federer's new boy band goes really heavy on the autotone. Here are the 10 best and worth athletes-turned-musicians, even though we still can't tell how serious Federer is.

On-Court Bodyguards? I Love It

The Lakers and Bucks got into a scuffle on Friday night. Though the "hold me back!" melee was entertaining, Luke Walton's postgame comments were much better.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Lumé Swimwear.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Kulani Kinis.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by MGS by Meredith Grier.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing. 
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by GABRIELA PIRES BEACHWEAR & TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Lumé Swimwear.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Thaikila.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by COCODUNE.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Maui Girl. 
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture.</a>
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Lumé Swimwear.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture by Hayley Kaysing. 
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Lumé Swimwear.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Thiakila.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by MGS by Meredith Grier.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by SKY.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by COCODUNE.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Indie Soul.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by COCODUNE.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Kulani Kinis.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com">TeenyB Bikini Couture.</a>
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Lumé Swimwear.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by MGS by Meredith Grier.
Myla Dalbesio 2017 Swimsuit Photo Gallery
Your LLOD for this basketball-filled weekend is the beautiful Myla Dalbesio.

Literally or Figuratively?

Nick Foles is going back to Philly, signing a deal with the Eagles after a year each with the Rams and Chiefs. And his new deal has a self-destruct clause.

Million-Dollar Buzzer Beater

Oklahoma State trailed Michigan by four in the final seconds when Cowboys' guard Juwan Evans hit a deep three-pointer at the buzzer. They still lost, obviously, but so did A LOT of people in Vegas.

Anyone Wanna Tell Them They Spelled Landen Wrong?

Band Staredown

Hailey Clauson Outtakes

Rex to the Studio

Odds and Ends

How long does it take to sleep off your St. Patrick's Day Guinness? ... For the fantasy baseball crowd: Crafting a value-priced starting rotation ... Multi-time LLOD Lindsey Pelas is still dominating Instagram ... 5 potential replacements for Tom Crean at Indiana ... Barkley is now in a feud with all of UCLA ... Could the NHL be headed to Seattle?

Sign. Him. Up.

 
This referee is an absolute monster. (Submitted by @jphilips1515) A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on

White Mamba's Birthday

Sorry Spartans

Saturday is the one-year anniversary of Middle Tennessee's upset over Michigan State. Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter.

