Weekend Hot Clicks: Myla Dalbesio; March Madness roundup
Tourney Roundup
The opening days of March Madness have been relatively tame, void of any TV-smashing upsets. Everyone is still buzzing over the flagrant call in the Seton Hall-Arkansas game on Friday, and here is reminder of this weekend's matchups, tip times and channels. Also, Verne Lundquist took a ball to the face on Saturday morning. As we wonder if we'll even have a Cinderella this year, here are the 10 greatest Cinderella teams in tourney history.
The Federer Boys
Roger Federer's new boy band goes really heavy on the autotone. Here are the 10 best and worth athletes-turned-musicians, even though we still can't tell how serious Federer is.
On-Court Bodyguards? I Love It
The Lakers and Bucks got into a scuffle on Friday night. Though the "hold me back!" melee was entertaining, Luke Walton's postgame comments were much better.
Your LLOD for this basketball-filled weekend is the beautiful Myla Dalbesio. (Click here for full-sized gallery)
Literally or Figuratively?
Nick Foles is going back to Philly, signing a deal with the Eagles after a year each with the Rams and Chiefs. And his new deal has a self-destruct clause.
Million-Dollar Buzzer Beater
Oklahoma State trailed Michigan by four in the final seconds when Cowboys' guard Juwan Evans hit a deep three-pointer at the buzzer. They still lost, obviously, but so did A LOT of people in Vegas.
Anyone Wanna Tell Them They Spelled Landen Wrong?
Twins Landon and Lucas, named after #kubball big man Landen Lucas. pic.twitter.com/CcGXYhzHhF — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) March 18, 2017
Band Staredown
Stand-off with the Irish band pic.twitter.com/UWmwEQMRY6 — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) March 18, 2017
Hailey Clauson Outtakes
It's time for @Hailey_Clauson's SI Swimsuit 2017 outtakes! https://t.co/1kvVrYM4X4 pic.twitter.com/1ghVvdCXfA — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) March 17, 2017
Rex to the Studio
You’ll be seeing a lot of Rex Ryan in Bristol in the years to come. https://t.co/sdcXp28CGo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 18, 2017
Odds and Ends
How long does it take to sleep off your St. Patrick's Day Guinness? ... For the fantasy baseball crowd: Crafting a value-priced starting rotation ... Multi-time LLOD Lindsey Pelas is still dominating Instagram ... 5 potential replacements for Tom Crean at Indiana ... Barkley is now in a feud with all of UCLA ... Could the NHL be headed to Seattle?
Sign. Him. Up.
This referee is an absolute monster. (Submitted by @jphilips1515) A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on
Saturday is the one-year anniversary of Middle Tennessee's upset over Michigan State.