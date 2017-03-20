New Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood was introduced at a press conference Monday. He comes to Champaign from Oklahoma State, a place that clearly left a mark on him because at the end of his opening statement he tossed up the Cowboys’ “pistols firing” hand gesture.

Fellow Pokes, old habits die hard, am I right?🔫🍊 pic.twitter.com/NrArgjpCeN — Annice McEwan (@WCIA3Annice) March 20, 2017

It’s plausible that he’s just pointing up toward a higher power, but the timing of the gesture makes it pretty clear that it was supposed to be tied to the “Go Illini.”

I would say old habits die hard but Underwood was only in Stillwater for a year.