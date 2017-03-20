Extra Mustard

Illinois’s new coach flashed his old school’s hand signal at his introductory presser

Dan Gartland
New Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood was introduced at a press conference Monday. He comes to Champaign from Oklahoma State, a place that clearly left a mark on him because at the end of his opening statement he tossed up the Cowboys’ “pistols firing” hand gesture. 

It’s plausible that he’s just pointing up toward a higher power, but the timing of the gesture makes it pretty clear that it was supposed to be tied to the “Go Illini.”

I would say old habits die hard but Underwood was only in Stillwater for a year. 

