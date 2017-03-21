There’s already a Cubs movie in the works

We all knew this day was coming: A movie about the Cubs’ monumental World Series win is already on the way.

The film will be an adaptation of recently retired catcher David Ross’s upcoming memoir, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ross’s book, Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages, is due out on May 9. He wrote it with sportswriter Don Yeager and the screenplay is being written by Ram Getz and John Corcoran.

I don’t want to pat myself on the back too much but I did totally call this. The day after Game 7, we published a post titled “Casting the inevitable Cubs movie” in which I predicted a Cubs film would hit screens within five years.

As for who will fill out the cast, Michael Kelly from House of Cards already called dibs on playing Ross. You can check out the rest of our suggestions here.