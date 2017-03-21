Extra Mustard

Fake strongmen convince local morning shows to let them do idiotic workouts on TV

Dan Gartland
28 minutes ago

You’d think that after Borat local TV stations would be more cautious about booking guests. But no. No they are not. 

Two dudes claiming to be strongmen named Chop and Steele managed to get themselves booked on morning shows in Wisconsin, North Dakota and Pennsylvania, where they taught viewers how to get big and buff like them.

Chop and Steele are actually Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher of Found Footage Festival, not bodybuilders. I wonder if anyone could tell. 

​According to Deadspin, the guys were booked on seven shows but canceled on the last four. 

