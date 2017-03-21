Don’t park in Jacob deGrom’s spot, rookie
Jacob deGrom has pretty effectively established him as a high-quality major league pitcher, so he gets his own parking spot at Mets spring training these days.
Rookie outfielder Kevin Kaczmarski was unaware of this.
And so his car was covered in what appears to be saran wrap.
Word to the wise. Don't Park in deGrom's spot, @KevinKaz4 pic.twitter.com/FGTXemSIZZ— Josh Smoker (@Josh_Smoker) March 20, 2017
It’s fair to assume deGrom was behind this in some way. It’s also a pretty solid sight gag.
Tebow just moved up on the depth chart, baby.