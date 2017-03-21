A group of Tennessee cyclists will ride a mile for each of the late Pat Summitt’s record 1,098 collegiate wins.

“Pedal for Pat” begins Oct. 17, and will take riders from Pat Summitt Plaza on the University of Tennessee campus to Key West, Fla. over a 12-day period. Summitt died in 2016 following a five-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

A handful of riders have committed to the event, with spots open. Each member committed to raising at least $10,000 to donate to the Pat Summitt Foundation.

“I wanted to challenge myself physically while starting a movement to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s, and the more I thought about it, cycling with a team across the country was the perfect way to accomplish my goals,” said Joshua Crisp, who the Knoxville News-Sentinel credited with the idea for the ride. “I am not a cyclist, but I am working with a professional race team trainer, modifying my diet and starting by trying to reach 20 hours a week on the bike.”

“We are deeply moved by this commitment to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s, and we are honored that this event will help us support the many families living with this disease,” said Patrick Wade, executive director of The Pat Summitt Foundation. “Our mission is to make a significant difference in the lives of patients and caregivers and to fund research seeking treatment and a cure for Alzheimer’s disease; events like these make a tremendous difference. We are excited to share the team’s progress on our Facebook page, and we are thrilled that this group will help us shine a light on Alzheimer’s disease across the country.”