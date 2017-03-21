Tuesday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Malorie Mackey; Tim Tebow gets ridiculed on Twitter
#LetsGlowTebow
The Mets officially announced that Tim Tebow will start the season in Class A Columbia Fireflies. Not sure why but that motivated a Red Sox affiliate (Greenvile Drive of the South Atlantic League) to tweet out a bunch of Tebow trash talk. Then fans got really mad at the trash talk and the team eventually apologized, which was kind of weak but not unexpected.
The NBA's secret addiction
ESPN has a feature on NBA players and their love of PB&J. It's a fantastic read. So is this GQ profile of Jim Harbaugh, which also discusses his love of peanut butter (no J) sandwiches.
Don't park in Jacob de Grom's parking spot
Spoiler: Your car may end up in saran wrap.
Lovely Lady of the Day
Malorie Mackey went from living in a small town in Virginiaall the way to Hollywood and the world of Playboy. Best of all, she's just wrote a book called My Playboy Story: Hopping from Richmond to Hollywood that chronicles the whole journey. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).
Mario Lemieux is a good guy
Celebs who went to elementary school together
Ryan Goslin and Justin Timberlake went to the same school. Good luck to every other guy trying to get a date.
The strangest story you'll read today
I've never heard of a "Venus Flytrap Vagina" until just now.
The proportions on this seem a bit off
I'm not sure how I feel about this Cole Hamels figurine. pic.twitter.com/mBfI3ug1jC— Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) March 21, 2017
Yes he should!
POLL: Should Tiger Woods just shave his head and go bald? pic.twitter.com/zE9q9wyfIO— Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) March 21, 2017
Tom Brady's jersey has been found
Photos: Recovered Tom Brady Super Bowl jerseys (Source: Mexican Attorney General’s Office pic.twitter.com/MOVjyTWuXh— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 21, 2017
Odds & ends
A Croatian man sent emails to MLB teams asking why he should root for them ... Apple unveiled a special red version of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus ... Harry Potter fans finally got their dream ice cream flavor ... Woody Harrelson is off the pot ... Ranking fast food hash browns.
What are the chances?
When BP turns into an insurance claim ⚾️ 😳 (📹: @robyntannehill/IG) pic.twitter.com/w5IcUiKDrx— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 21, 2017
Real talk
Chappelle my only idol. pic.twitter.com/4d6SDLk5n9— Brandon / Jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) March 20, 2017
My new favorite reporter
This was my jam in seventh grade
