Extra Mustard

Wednesday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Courtney Anderson; Golfer crushes on Lindsey Pelas

Andy Gray
Wednesday March 22nd, 2017

Lindsey Pelas Fan Club keeps growing

I've built roughly 1,500 LLOD galleries over the past few years and none remain as popular as that of Lindsey Pelas. It's obvious why. Lindsay has also caught the eye of several athletes including Chad Johnson and Derek Holland. Her fan club grew by one last night when golfer Grayson Murray hit her up on Twitter, and she actually showed some interest back.

The fattest cities in America 

WalletHub analysts have weighed in and people in the south are really fat. 

From MLB to adult films

Meet Cullen McRae, a former Marlins video coordinator who is now producing adult films.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Courtesy of Courtney, Utah Cheer
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Lance Simkins, Yeung Photography
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Courtesy of Courtney, Utah Cheer
@courtneyanderson3/Instagram
Bruce Yeung
Bruce Yeung
Courtesy of Courtney, Utah Cheer
@courtneyanderson3/Instagram
Courtesy of Courtney, Utah Cheer
Courtesy of Courtney, Utah Cheer
Courtney Anderson: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 19
Close
expandIcon
1 19
Close

I've never set foot in Utah but if I ever do, I'm having Courtney Anderson and the University of Utah Dance Team show me around. They seem like a fun group (click for full-size gallery). 

NFL Mock Draft

The NFL draft is a mere 36 days away. Start doing your homework now.

These sneakers are dumb

Sorry, pimento cheese fans. This is just stupid.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

My favorite giveaways are when I offer gift cards to a good website so you (the Hot Clicks reader) can pick the exact prize you want. With that in mind, our friends at AllPosters.com have all the essentials for March Madness, including posters, prints and apparel and we’re partnering to give five winners a $50 gift card to the site. I'll send a gift card to the 50th, 100th, 150th, 200th and 250th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the singer that Brook and Robin Lopez like more than any other. The answer was in A.M. Clicks. Please make the subject line "All Posters."

The next Steph Curry?

You complete me

Odds & ends

The soccer player who shouted out his wife and girlfriend has a lame excuse ... ESPN announced their next documentary and I'll probably skip it ... The Lopez brothers are the best ... Looks like it's the beginning of the end for Uber ... A woman died after drinking poisonous herbal tea purchased in San Francisco ... The 2017 Lolapalooza lineup is out ... Dave Chappelle may be the biggest enemy of the cell phone industry.

Dance-off!

In the shower with Serena Williams 

Shower time with the seriously sexy @serenawilliams... 🛁 💙

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

Happy birthday William Shatner

Bat out of hell

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters