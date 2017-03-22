Wednesday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Courtney Anderson; Golfer crushes on Lindsey Pelas
Lindsey Pelas Fan Club keeps growing
The fattest cities in America
WalletHub analysts have weighed in and people in the south are really fat.
From MLB to adult films
Meet Cullen McRae, a former Marlins video coordinator who is now producing adult films.
Lovely Lady of the Day
I've never set foot in Utah but if I ever do, I'm having Courtney Anderson and the University of Utah Dance Team show me around. They seem like a fun group (click for full-size gallery).
NFL Mock Draft
The NFL draft is a mere 36 days away. Start doing your homework now.
These sneakers are dumb
Sorry, pimento cheese fans. This is just stupid.
Hot Clicks Giveaway
The next Steph Curry?
Chris Paul chilling with his son during a blowout lol pic.twitter.com/ScMCCSCil5— Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) March 22, 2017
Dell & little Steph Curry on the bench #throwback pic.twitter.com/X0iN6flydk— NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) June 8, 2016
You complete me
This photo from a #Celtics game is at the top of Reddit right now.— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 22, 2017
"You complete me." pic.twitter.com/I5jIOhlitd
Odds & ends
The soccer player who shouted out his wife and girlfriend has a lame excuse ... ESPN announced their next documentary and I'll probably skip it ... The Lopez brothers are the best ... Looks like it's the beginning of the end for Uber ... A woman died after drinking poisonous herbal tea purchased in San Francisco ... The 2017 Lolapalooza lineup is out ... Dave Chappelle may be the biggest enemy of the cell phone industry.
Dance-off!
While the officials reviewed a play, Washington and Oklahoma's benches had a dance off. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QNFMMH2YxC— Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) March 21, 2017
In the shower with Serena Williams
Happy birthday William Shatner
Bat out of hell
