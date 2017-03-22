Lindsey Pelas Fan Club keeps growing

The fattest cities in America

WalletHub analysts have weighed in and people in the south are really fat.

From MLB to adult films

Meet Cullen McRae, a former Marlins video coordinator who is now producing adult films.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Bruce Yeung Bruce Yeung Bruce Yeung Bruce Yeung Courtesy of Courtney, Utah Cheer Bruce Yeung Bruce Yeung Lance Simkins, Yeung Photography Bruce Yeung Bruce Yeung Bruce Yeung Courtesy of Courtney, Utah Cheer @courtneyanderson3/Instagram Bruce Yeung Bruce Yeung Courtesy of Courtney, Utah Cheer @courtneyanderson3/Instagram Courtesy of Courtney, Utah Cheer Courtesy of Courtney, Utah Cheer Courtney Anderson: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 19 Close expandIcon 1 19 Close

I've never set foot in Utah but if I ever do, I'm having Courtney Anderson and the University of Utah Dance Team show me around. They seem like a fun group (click for full-size gallery).

NFL Mock Draft

The NFL draft is a mere 36 days away. Start doing your homework now.

These sneakers are dumb

Sorry, pimento cheese fans. This is just stupid.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

My favorite giveaways are when I offer gift cards to a good website so you (the Hot Clicks reader) can pick the exact prize you want. With that in mind, our friends at AllPosters.com have all the essentials for March Madness, including posters, prints and apparel and we’re partnering to give five winners a $50 gift card to the site. I'll send a gift card to the 50th, 100th, 150th, 200th and 250th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the singer that Brook and Robin Lopez like more than any other. The answer was in A.M. Clicks. Please make the subject line "All Posters."

The next Steph Curry?

Chris Paul chilling with his son during a blowout lol pic.twitter.com/ScMCCSCil5 — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) March 22, 2017

Dell & little Steph Curry on the bench #throwback pic.twitter.com/X0iN6flydk — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) June 8, 2016

You complete me

This photo from a #Celtics game is at the top of Reddit right now.



"You complete me." pic.twitter.com/I5jIOhlitd — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 22, 2017

Odds & ends

The soccer player who shouted out his wife and girlfriend has a lame excuse ... ESPN announced their next documentary and I'll probably skip it ... The Lopez brothers are the best ... Looks like it's the beginning of the end for Uber ... A woman died after drinking poisonous herbal tea purchased in San Francisco ... The 2017 Lolapalooza lineup is out ... Dave Chappelle may be the biggest enemy of the cell phone industry.

Dance-off!

While the officials reviewed a play, Washington and Oklahoma's benches had a dance off. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QNFMMH2YxC — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) March 21, 2017

In the shower with Serena Williams

Shower time with the seriously sexy @serenawilliams... 🛁 💙 A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Happy birthday William Shatner

​

Bat out of hell