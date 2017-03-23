National Puppy Day

Animal Planet Adoption Mania 2017 1 16 Close expandIcon 1 16 Close

It's National Puppy Day, which is a good excuse to spoil the puppy in your life (here's the one in mine). Our pals at Animal Planet are working with the ASPCA on an event called Adoption Mania 2017. And if you love soccer and puppies, here is a different gallery just for you.

Theo Epstein is the world's greatest leader

Fortune published its annual list of the World's 50 Greatest Leaders and No. 1 was Theo Epstein. This is an interesting selection and even Epstein seemed weirded out by the honor.

Justice for Brad's wife!

Cracker Barrel has earned the ire of the American public for firing poor Brad's wife.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Tyrie Rudolph: 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call 1 19 Close expandIcon 1 19 Close

Tyrie Rudolph is not only ridiculously good looking but really cool as well (from our brief conversation during her SI Swimsuit casting). She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Snooki > Toni Morrison

The state of New Jersey votes today on whether to cap the spending of state money on speakers at public universities to $10,000. Turns out Snooki was paid $32,000 to speak at Rutgers in 2011 while Nobel prize-winning author Toni Morrison only received $30,000.

Guess which country pregames the most

I can't believe someone actually studied this and the U.S. needs to step up its pregaming.

Japan's fruit game is on point

Imagine a single strawberry wrapped in a gift box and selling for $4,395? Welcome to Japan.

Action shot of me writing Hot Clicks

Definitely not

I wonder if this guy knows he's sitting next to the real Nolan Ryan? pic.twitter.com/9dzLmHYMtW — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) March 22, 2017

How could you not show up??

Bob Dylan and George Harrison were once supposed to have a recording session with Elvis, but didn't show up: https://t.co/uloEbngsNI pic.twitter.com/GapfO4LBF3 — Consequence of Sound (@coslive) March 23, 2017

Odds & ends

Shawn Michaels says he turned down a match against AJ Styles at Wrestlemania this year​ ... I don't want to say things are going bad for Bernie Kosar, but he'll be signing autographs at a Acme Supermarket later tonight ... NBA mock drafts are always a good time ... Spend 24 hours with Adam Schefter ... This 17-year-old is smarter than NASA ... Meet Becky G., the actress playing the first gay Power Ranger.

One way to celebrate

😂🇺🇸⚾ Team USA brought out the Eagle after defeating Puerto Rico for USA's first ever WBC title 💪🇺🇸 #WBC2017 pic.twitter.com/guNK9sLBae — The Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) March 23, 2017

Happy National Puppy Day

0:43 | Extra Mustard Adorable dog mascots in honor of National Puppy Day

Angel of Harlem

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.