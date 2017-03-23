Larry Brown refuses to retire

Larry Brown is 128 76 years old. He's been coaching so long, he once wore overalls and oversized bow ties on the sideline and nobody said anything because that was the fashion. He's also coached three college programs that have been sanctioned by the NCAA - once at UCLA, once at Kansas and again at SMU. So with basketball powerhouse LIU Brooklyn in the market for a new coach, it makes total sense they go with Brown. Good luck!

Martellus Bennett trashes NFL celebration video, plans future bowel movement

Martellus Bennett is not shy. The free-agent tight end has spoken up on everything from knocking out Brandon Marshall to the greatness of American bacon. So when the NFL came out with a new video showing players how to properly demonstrate touchdown celebrations, he had a lot to say.

Bernie Kosar makes insensitive joke, no one laughs

Turns out ALS jokes, this one at Dwight Clark's expense, aren't so funny.

Photographer Eric Snyder emailed to see if I was interested in using a bunch of Paige Munroe photos he took. I said yes. I think that was a good choice (click for full-size gallery).

Nothing to see here. Just a 2-5-3-4-2-6 double-play.

This is unlike any double play you've ever seen.

I have found the best viral video of 2017

Old people need to practice safe sex, and here's a rap set to Ice Ice Baby to prove it.

Chrissy Teigen's boobs have something to say

This may be my favorite SI Swimsuit video of all time.

Shaq gets a statue (it'll look better when it's erected)

Odds & ends

A massive iguana wreaked havoc at a Miami Open tennis match​ ... The greatest Sweet 16 there never was ... Some mild racism by Dan Duquette with his Mark Trumbo/gritty comments ... Former Jets beat writer Bart Hubbuch was fired by the NY Post, he sued them, then withdrew the lawsuit ... I'm a couple days late to this but this was not a good tweet (though I think her heart was in the right place) ... This is what a 410-yard drive off the tee looks like ... I really don't care about the World Baseball Classic, so I'm burying the U.S. victory deep in Hot Clicks ... Studios may offer movies early in home for $30 ... Bored college students ordering pizza is never dull ... My sister won't shut up about how much she likes these Nike Metcon 2, and they are 30% off, so I'm going to suggest you get a pair for the lady in your life.

​Announcers make fun of Dwyane Wade's outfit

Dwyane Wade dressed for South Beach. pic.twitter.com/h8H7sc4RuI — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) March 23, 2017

Russell Westbrook gives the best interviews

Congrats to @russwest44 on his big night! Westbrook picks up his 35th triple-double AND makes NBA history shooting 100% tonight! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/dWYfWluGDL — FOX Sports Oklahoma (@FOXSportsOK) March 23, 2017

My hands would break after five minutes of this

Great moments in Minnesota high school sports

I fully expect Gronk to be in WWE after retirement

Burning Down the House

