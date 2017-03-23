Thursday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Paige Munroe; Antique Larry Brown to get another job?
Quickly
- In Thursday's A.M. Hot Clicks we find out old man Larry Brown refuses to stop coaching, Martellus Bennett keeps speaking his mind, and we also have the lovely Paige Munroe.
Larry Brown refuses to retire
Larry Brown is
128 76 years old. He's been coaching so long, he once wore overalls and oversized bow ties on the sideline and nobody said anything because that was the fashion. He's also coached three college programs that have been sanctioned by the NCAA - once at UCLA, once at Kansas and again at SMU. So with basketball powerhouse LIU Brooklyn in the market for a new coach, it makes total sense they go with Brown. Good luck!
Martellus Bennett trashes NFL celebration video, plans future bowel movement
Martellus Bennett is not shy. The free-agent tight end has spoken up on everything from knocking out Brandon Marshall to the greatness of American bacon. So when the NFL came out with a new video showing players how to properly demonstrate touchdown celebrations, he had a lot to say.
Bernie Kosar makes insensitive joke, no one laughs
Turns out ALS jokes, this one at Dwight Clark's expense, aren't so funny.
Lovely Lady of the Day
Photographer Eric Snyder emailed to see if I was interested in using a bunch of Paige Munroe photos he took. I said yes. I think that was a good choice (click for full-size gallery).
Nothing to see here. Just a 2-5-3-4-2-6 double-play.
This is unlike any double play you've ever seen.
I have found the best viral video of 2017
Old people need to practice safe sex, and here's a rap set to Ice Ice Baby to prove it.
Chrissy Teigen's boobs have something to say
This may be my favorite SI Swimsuit video of all time.
Shaq gets a statue (it'll look better when it's erected)
Thank You Buss Family! #speechless pic.twitter.com/vkcKtKB7i6— SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 22, 2017
Odds & ends
A massive iguana wreaked havoc at a Miami Open tennis match ... The greatest Sweet 16 there never was ... Some mild racism by Dan Duquette with his Mark Trumbo/gritty comments ... Former Jets beat writer Bart Hubbuch was fired by the NY Post, he sued them, then withdrew the lawsuit ... I'm a couple days late to this but this was not a good tweet (though I think her heart was in the right place) ... This is what a 410-yard drive off the tee looks like ... I really don't care about the World Baseball Classic, so I'm burying the U.S. victory deep in Hot Clicks ... Studios may offer movies early in home for $30 ... Bored college students ordering pizza is never dull
Announcers make fun of Dwyane Wade's outfit
Dwyane Wade dressed for South Beach. pic.twitter.com/h8H7sc4RuI— ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) March 23, 2017
Russell Westbrook gives the best interviews
Congrats to @russwest44 on his big night! Westbrook picks up his 35th triple-double AND makes NBA history shooting 100% tonight! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/dWYfWluGDL— FOX Sports Oklahoma (@FOXSportsOK) March 23, 2017
My hands would break after five minutes of this
Brett Favre's still got it (📹: @TractionCSE) pic.twitter.com/vrdAxqLC8c— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 23, 2017
Great moments in Minnesota high school sports
BUZZER BEATER! @ChamplinParkHS with the WIN! https://t.co/8E14ClwhsA #MSHSL @mnbasketballhub @BleacherReport @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/YrcY41wfjn— MN Prep Spotlight (@MNPrepSpotlight) March 22, 2017
I fully expect Gronk to be in WWE after retirement
Burning Down the House
