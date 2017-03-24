How Donald Trump learned to throw a punch

It's WrestleMania season and this latest wrestling story is a doozy. Armando Alejandro Estrada, who worked with Donald Trump during Wrestlemania 23, told a great story on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. Trump was set to beat up Vince McMahon at the end of the match and McMahon asked Estrada to speak with Trump beforehand and make sure he was cool with everything. The two met and Estrada ended up with a swollen head courtesy of the Commander in Chief.

The coolest wrestling video you'll see all week

Shane McMahon delivers an elbow off top rope, as seen from the stands. I got this from the Squared Circle Reddit, a must-visit website for all wrestling fans.

Angry old men are ruining baseball

Please mute Goose Gossage and Bert Blyleven while they complain about everything?

Young boy sees dad after six months

Check out the bear hug this kid gives his dad after he returns home from duty.

The world's 10 best children's playhouses

The castle Ryan Zimmerman made for his daughter is my favorite.

Charles Barkley once got a contact high from Nirvana

Imagine being at the SNL with Charles Barkley as host and Nirvana as musical guest?

FYI: I’ll be giving away three pairs of Triple XXX Triple Driver Earphones by Monoprice in today’s PM Clicks. Link will be posted soon. pic.twitter.com/Ul94vN9IEo — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) March 24, 2017

This should be fun

The NY Post has had many offensive & disgusting headlines throughout its existence, but this takes the cake. pic.twitter.com/3gPxaF980h — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 24, 2017

A.M. Hot Clicks was fun

ICYMI: @LindseyPelas comments on the offer for her to caddy at the Masters and why she just might do it: https://t.co/sriL2uvocA pic.twitter.com/jsTAcmxlXo — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) March 24, 2017

Odds & ends

Landon Donovan did a stage dive off a taco truck and it didn’t go well ... A history of Sidney Crosby's crotch shots ... Jesse Eisenberg is suddenly a big fan of women's college basketball ... Rotten Tomatoes is "destruction" of the movie business, according to one over-dramatic director ... This may be the best dog video I've ever seen ... Some guy used a hair brush to rob a McDonald's in Texas ... A World War II veteran won a $300,000 lottery on his 94th birthday.

Randy Johnson kills bird

16 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/x6zEftQ8IN — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 24, 2017

Best news bloopers: Kids edition

World on a string

