Kendrick Lamar brought the Internet to a standstill on Thursday night with the release of his newest song “The Heart Part 4,” and there were two particular bars that had NBA fans hitting the rewind button.

Late in his newest track, which you can hear on Apple Music here, Kendrick likened himself to Thunder star Russell Westbrook after Kevin Durant left to sign with the Warriors this summer. It wasn’t so much a diss as it was an accurate culture reference. Everyone and their mother knows that Westbrook has been playing with some extra steam this season:

Tables turned, lesson learned, my best look You jumped sides on me, now you 'bout to meet Westbrook Go celebrate with your team and let victory vouch you Just know the next game played I might slap the s--- out you

Speaking of slapping the bleep out of someone, Kendrick actually referenced the fight between Serge Ibaka and Robin Lopez that took place just two days before this track’s release:

Ibaka on trial tryna portray a boxer

Now that’s a legendary turaround.