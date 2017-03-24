Extra Mustard

Jim Harbaugh has new pants and I’m wearing the same ones

0:24 | Extra Mustard
Jim Harbaugh hits a homer and dabs like no one's watching
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Jim Harbaugh made a life-altering decision on Friday, ditching the baggy, pleated khakis that he wears on the sidelines, in warmups and even while working out, for some much more stylish ones. 

Look at those! They’re slim fitting, darker than his usual ones and rest at the perfect high to reveal the Wolverines’ sponsor’s logo on his shoes. I was going to applaud his choice, and then I looked at my own legs.

Is my favorite pair of pants bad now because of Jim Harbaugh? Is he going to make people start associating slim-fit chinos with his wacky antics the way he did with pleated khakis? Do I have to go home and change?

