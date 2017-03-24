Jim Harbaugh made a life-altering decision on Friday, ditching the baggy, pleated khakis that he wears on the sidelines, in warmups and even while working out, for some much more stylish ones.

Just had a nice chat w/ Jim Harbaugh about his khaki game. He upgraded to @lululemon pants and says, "I'll never wear anything else." Smart. pic.twitter.com/uDny4Ceqc8 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 24, 2017

Look at those! They’re slim fitting, darker than his usual ones and rest at the perfect high to reveal the Wolverines’ sponsor’s logo on his shoes. I was going to applaud his choice, and then I looked at my own legs.

Is my favorite pair of pants bad now because of Jim Harbaugh? Is he going to make people start associating slim-fit chinos with his wacky antics the way he did with pleated khakis? Do I have to go home and change?