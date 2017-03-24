Anyone missing a fingertip?

The Sweet 16 is in full swing, and I planned to lead with that. But then Sidney Crosby slashed a portion of Marc Methot's finger off ​during last night's Pens-Sens game, and I had to call an audible. Hockey fans were universally grossed out. As for the Sweet 16, Seth Davis has a solid recap of all the action from Thursday night.

Very important Lindsey Pelas update

Earlier this week, I reported that first-year golfer Grayson Murray asked Lindsey Pelas to be his caddy. She said she'd do it, as long as he won the Shell Houston Open next weekend. As luck would have it, Lindsey is a Hot Clicks fan and wanted to add her own comment to the story: "Some offers are too fun to turn down. I've seen Happy Gilmore way too many times to say no to this. I'm hoping Grayson pulls through... and the dress code isn't too strict." In even more exciting news, Lindsey is sending a bunch of never-before seen pics for an upcoming LLOD feature. In the meantime, enjoy this one.

Good job, good effort

When a team hires a Hooters waitress as a ball girl, you can't expect her to make every play.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Yenitza Munoz hosts a show on iHeart Radio and has appeared in Maxim and Splash magazine. Seems like strong qualifications for a Friday LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Charles Barkley really hates Skip Bayless

I love that Charles Barkley wants to "beat Skip Bayless like a dog", but as a dog lover, I never understood that saying. Are dogs commonly beaten? Is there a method for beating up dogs that is more effective than beating other animals? Can someone explain.

Mayor Kane

WWE fans should all move to Knox County in Tennessee.

Friends don't let friends design tattoos

I am pretty sure this is real. And if so, this is the dumbest tattoo in the history of tattoos.

Patriots White House visit update

The Patriots will be visiting Trump at the White House on April 19th. These six players won't attend: https://t.co/8gGboi3wGh pic.twitter.com/nQcpiiA6fg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 23, 2017

Fun with Wikipedia

Somebody updated Sean Miller’s Wikipedia page, and they’re not happy. pic.twitter.com/aTuwjyIouC — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) March 24, 2017

Odds & ends

Kendrick Lamar weighed in on the Russell Westbrook–Kevin Durant split in his new song The Heart Part 4 ... This is why Blake Griffin is one of the most disliked players in the NBA ... Charles Barkley agreed to kill Skip Bayless if he was permanently ill ... Jeff Fisher is looking pretty rough these days ... Bad news for fans of Lionel Messi and his branded cocaine ... 13 short-lived TV spin-offs ... Alcohol is really good for your heart!

One Shining Moment (players/coaches/Charles Barkley edition)

Players and coaches took a crack at "One Shining Moment," and it was something. pic.twitter.com/EaQL2e8zoJ — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 23, 2017

The Undertaker gives motivational speech to Texas football team

0:42 | College Football The Undertaker visits Tom Herman's Longhorns

Call me crazy but I like the Stephen A. Smith/LaVar Ball tag-team

Stephen A. Smith and LaVar Ball on First Take is pure comedy. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wgTJ5yOgn1 — Hardys® (@HardysMedia) March 23, 2017

Pitcher on pitcher violence

Holly Bowling is my new favorite pianist

