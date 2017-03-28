Extra Mustard

Alex Rodriguez pondering the World Series champion: A meme is born

10 minutes ago

A-Rod Corp stock is through the roof right now and that means there's plenty of hard decisions to be made.

Alex Rodriguez is currently struggling to make his World Series pick and he definitely wants to get it right because Pete Rose and Frank Thomas won't let him here the end of it.

Pondering A-Rod is the newest sports meme and it's only getting started:

That's enough internet for today, Alex.

