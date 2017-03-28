Extra Mustard

This boy’s mother believes he’s Lou Gehrig reincarnated

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Lou Gehrig died in 1941. But what if he came back?

Cathy Byrd believes that her son, Christian Haupt, is the reincarnated spirit of Gehrig. No, seriously. 

Byrd wrote a book, The Boy Who Knew Too Much, laying out the case for why her son batted cleanup behind Babe Ruth. The evidence includes Christian, at the age of two, telling his mom “I used to be a tall baseball player.” Is that a toddler just talking nonsense as he experiments with language or did he really mean to say “I won the MVP award in 1926”? Byrd also writes that Christian told her of traveling to hotels by train and recalled a falling out between Ruth and Gehrig.

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

But wait, it gets better. Byrd went a hypnotist and unlocked memories of her own past life as Gehrig’s mother, which she calls “past-life regressions.” What are the odds?

Christian is eight now and playing baseball for a travel team. He’s also a Dodgers fan, probably because he loved beating the Giants so much in his past life. If what his mother says is correct, we can expect Christian’s first 40-homer season to come in 16 years. 

Unfortunately, any hitting tips Gehrig carried with him into his new life are now gone. Byrd says Christian no longer remembers his past life as power-hitting first baseman for the Murderer’s Row Yankees. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters