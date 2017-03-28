Greg Maddux used to urinate on his teammates

Greg Maddux anchored one of the greatest pitching rotations in MLB history ... and he probably peed on them, also. According to Chipper Jones' new memoir Ballplayer, the Hall of Fame pitcher once unsuspectingly peed on him while they were talking in the shower. He did this to a lot of teammates. I can't help but wonder how you don't notice someone peeing on you and (more importantly) how did MLB players in the '90s not have private showers?

A new A-Rod meme is born

A-Rod tweeted a ridiculous (and very pensive) photo of himself trying to predict this year's World Series winner. People made fun of him, though on the scale of embarrassing A-Rod photos, it's nowhere near No. 1.

New Feud Alert: New York DMV vs. Jeremy Roenick

​Nobody is above the traffic laws of New York City ... not even Jeremy Roenick.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Therese Fischer: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 32 Close expandIcon 1 32 Close

I am a huge fan of model Therese Fischer and I have a big gallery of photos to show you why. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

WWE superstars are really good people

Forget the real vs fake debate and read this post. It's tremendous.

David Beckham has had better days

Someone needs to brush up on their history of Hong Kong's relationship with China.

Mexico invented a cloud that rains tequila

I wish Jersey City would invent a cloud that rains Diet Snapple Peach Iced Tea. I'm addicted.

Congrats to the Wizards on their first conference title since 1979

Here's the WaPo sports front the last time the Wiz/Bullets won a division title. That was a long-ass time ago! pic.twitter.com/kGLOzUopXV — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) March 29, 2017

Tall basketball players, short journalist

This is not Photoshopped. 📷: KHQ-TV A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Ben Simmons hair tribute

When the @sixers sales team sells 2,800 new fulls...S/O to my man @ClipperEdu for the fresh @BenSimmons25 cut. pic.twitter.com/qvgf7NHwtr — Jake Reynolds (@jakereynolds24) March 28, 2017

Odds & ends

Twitter has reacted to that image of Jay Cutler's bare butt ... Michael Irvin is being investigated for sexual assault ... This guy is delusional ... Here's a full list of rule changes for the 2017 NFL season ... There's a cold war brewing in the chess world between the U.S. and Russia ... The story Dave Chappelle told about MLK and Bill Cosby is apparently not true ... Los Pollos Hermanos from Breaking Bad is coming to New York City ... This story claims Jack Nicholson's son looks just like Leonardo DiCaprio but I don't see it.

Heat win on buzzer beater

Waste of cake

😲😂🏈 Raiders punter Marquette King wishes Derek Carr happy bday by smoking a cake (via @MarquetteKing) pic.twitter.com/qhLOuGpKq2 — The Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) March 29, 2017

Someone lost a bet

Here's (UCLA fan) Austin Hedges going through stretches today in full @KentuckyMBB gear... Don't bet against the skipper. pic.twitter.com/zae3lcV4Ld — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) March 28, 2017

Simpsons fan meets woman who voices Bart Simpson

The Weight

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.