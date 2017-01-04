Extra Mustard

Interactive graphic: Who should you root for in the NFL playoffs?

Dan Gartland
Dan Gartland
Wednesday January 4th, 2017

As the NFL playoffs begin, the most likely Super Bowl matchup is the one the majority of people don’t want to see: Cowboys vs. Patriots. It’s maybe the most undesirable outcome imaginable, and we have the graph to prove it. 

Some NFL teams are successful, some aren’t. But the one thing they all have in common is that their fans are annoying. For neutral fans looking for a team to pull for in this year’s playoffs, these are both important factors to consider. That’s why we’ve used something approximating science to create the chart below. The further up the graph a team falls, the more spoiled its fans are; the further to the right, the more annoying its fans. 

It’s a perfect way to pick a team to pull for in this year’s Super Bowl run. If you don’t mind being labeled an obnoxious frontrunner, pick a team in the upper-right. If you’d rather pull for an underdog, hone in on the lower-left. 

(Hover over each photo to reveal the reason behind its placement.)

Graphic by Lindsay Applebaum

