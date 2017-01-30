When the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, Twitter didn't exist—not even in the imaginations of founders Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams.

Before smartphones and iPads, Tom Brady led the Patriots down the field with 1:30 remaining to set up Adam Vinatieri's game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired​.

Just like we speculated how Twitter would have looked at the end of Major League, we tried to imagine how your timeline would have reacted to the Patriots' Super Bowl victory in 2002. (All tweets below are fabricated, obviously.)

Patriots get the ball with 1:30 remaining