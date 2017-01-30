Extra Mustard

How Twitter would have reacted to the Patriots' final drive of Super Bowl XXXVI

Chris Chavez
Monday January 30th, 2017

When the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, Twitter didn't exist—not even in the imaginations of founders Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams.

Before smartphones and iPads, Tom Brady led the Patriots down the field with 1:30 remaining to set up Adam Vinatieri's game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired​.

Just like we speculated how Twitter would have looked at the end of Major League, we tried to imagine how your timeline would have reacted to the Patriots' Super Bowl victory in 2002. (All tweets below are fabricated, obviously.)

Patriots get the ball with 1:30 remaining

Tom Brady hits back-to-back passes to J.R. Redmond and gets the Pats to their own 30

Brady gets the Patriots within field goal position

Adam Vinatieri hits a 48-yard field goal, and the Pats win 20–17

The Patriots are crowned Super Bowl champions

The big question: Will Twitter during Super Bowl LI against the Falcons be as entertaining as Twitter would have been in 2002? You decide. 

