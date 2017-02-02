Extra Mustard

Extra Mustard’s guide to throwing a great Super Bowl party

Erin Flynn
Thursday February 2nd, 2017

Throwing an awesome Super Bowl party is remarkably simple, but there are a few key elements you need to ensure a successful soiree. Follow Extra Mustard’s Super Bowl party guide and you’ll become the Tom Brady of playoff parties.

1. Have a home or shelter of some kind

The Super Bowl is in February. In most places in the United States, it is quite cold outside in February. Not saying hosting your party in your local park wouldn’t be fun, but you might get a lower turnout if BYOB stands for bring your own blanket.

2. Invite friends

A party isn’t really a party without guests, so you’ll need to wrangle up some acquaintances who will be willing to stand around and talk about football with you for a few hours.

3. Have a big TV (with cable)

You could, theoretically, listen to the game on the radio, but your acquaintances will probably be expecting you to provide them with means to actually see the big game. The more people you invite, the bigger your TV will need to be. (And you're lucky—right now is the best time to buy one at a great price.)

4. Provide adequate seating

A couch, some pillows and maybe a bean bag chair or two are really all you need to make the people happy. The dusty futon in your basement can even be pressed into service if necessary. 

5. Make good food

Guac or GTFO, really.

If you don’t want to feed your guests a meal consisting entirely of avocados, use this list for inspiration of other foods to prepare. Or check out our Super Bowl recipe guide.

Brad Wing
Al Bello/Getty Images
Danrad “Chicken” Knowles
Alex Menendez/Getty Images
Chip Kelly
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Mike Piazza
Jeff Zelevansky/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Chili Davis
Ezra O. Shaw /Allsport
Taco Charlton
Leon Halip/Getty Images
Duke Ihenacho
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
Damon “Snacks” Harrison
Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Dick “Cookie” Voorn
VI Images via Getty Images
Von Wafer
Jim Rogash/Getty Images
Ben Roethlisberger
William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Patty Mills
Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images
Bubba Franks
George Gojkovich/Getty Images
Dijon Thompson
Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
Channing Frye
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Hamburger SV
Oliver Hardt/Bongarts/Getty Images
The Denver Nuggets
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Here are athletes whose names are also Super Bowl party foods
1 17
Close
expandIcon
1 17
Close

6. Provide booze

There are so many beer commercials on during the game that people are going to start wanting it just by power of association. You might as well plan ahead and have a cooler of cold ones ready to go.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters