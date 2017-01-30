The best prop bets for Super Bowl LI

The Super Bowl is the biggest sports gambling event of the year. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, $132,545,587 was wagered on Super Bowl 50 in Nevada alone.

A lot of this money comes in on standard bets, like taking a team against the spread or the over/under of total points scored. But for people looking to roll the dice on something a little more offbeat, there are enough prop bets offered to keep you busy from the coin flip to the trophy ceremony.

Here are some of the best prop bets available for Super Bowl LI, according to OddsShark. A complete list can be found here.

• Coin toss: Heads -105, Tails -105

• Over/Under duration of Luke Bryan's rendition of U.S. national anthem: Over 2:15 -120, Under 2:15 -120

• Luke Bryan will wear blue jeans while singing U.S. national anthem: Yes -200, No +150

• Over/Under times "Trump" is said on the broadcast: Over 1.5 -120, Under 1.5 -120

• Halftime show: Which song will Lady Gaga sing first?: Born This Way +225, Bad Romance +250, Edge of Glory +600, Poker Face +1000, Just Dance +1000, Any Other Song +110

• First touchdown scorer: Julio Jones (ATL) +750, Devonta Freeman (ATL) +800, Julian Edelman (NE) +800, LaGarrette Blount (NE) +800, Tevin Coleman (ATL) +1200, Chris Hogan (NE) +1200, Dion Lewis (NE) +1200, Martellus Bennett (NE) +120, Mohamed Sanu (ATL) +1400, Taylor Gabriel (ATL) +1600, James White (NE) +1800, Malcolm Mitchell (NE) +1800, Austin Hooper (ATL) +2200, Danny Amendola (NE) +2200, Tom Brady (NE) +2500, Matt Ryan (ATL) +2800, Justin Hardy (ATL) +3300, Levine Toilolo (ATL) +3300, Eric Weems (ATL) +6600, Joshua Perkins (ATL) +6600, Any Other Touchdown Scorer +550

• The first score of the game will be a: Patriots Touchdown +175, Patriots Field Goal +325, Patriots Safety +3300, Falcons Touchdown +190, Falcons Field Goal +375, Falcons Safety +3300

• The first enforced penalty of the game will be a: False Start +260, Offside or Encroachment or Neutral Zone Infraction +400, Holding +250, Pass Interference +550, Any Personal Foul or Unsportsmanlike Conduct +900, Delay of Game +600, Any Other Penalty +600, No Penalty in the game +3300

• The Super Bowl MVP will be: Tom Brady (NE) +160, Matt Ryan (ATL) +275, Julio Jones (ATL) +750, Julian Edelman (NE) +1200, LeGarrette Blount (NE) +200, Field +2000, Dion Lewis (NE) +2500, Devonta Freeman (ATL) +2500, Chris Hogan (NE) +2500, Tevin Coleman (ATL) +3300, Vic Beasley (ATL) +3300, Mohamed Sanu (ATL) +4000, Logan Ryan (NE) +5000, Martellus Bennett (NE) +5000

• What will the Super Bowl MVP mention first after he is presented the trophy?: Team/Teammates +200, Coach +900, Owner +900, God +200, Family +900, Donald Trump +2000, Does not mention any of the above +250

• If Patriots win, will Brady, Belichick or Kraft be seen shaking Roger Goodell's hand on TV?: Yes -150, No +110

• The color of the liquid poured on the Super Bowl winning coach will be: Clear/Water +300, Lime/Green +300, Yellow +300, Orange +300, Red +500, Blue +750, Purple +1000

• Over/Under Tom Brady total passing yards: Over 305½ -125, Under 305½ -105

• Over/Under Matt Ryan total passing yards: Over 310½ -125, Under 310½ -105

• The player with the most total rushing yards in the game will be: Devonta Freeman (ATL) +140, LeGarrette Blount (NE) +150, Dion Lewis (NE) +300, Tevin Coleman (ATL) +350

• The player with the most total receiving yards will be: Julio Jones (ATL) +175, Julian Edelman (NE) +200, Chris Hogan (NE) +600, Taylor Gabriel (ATL) +750, Mohamed Sanu (ATL) +1000, Devonta Freeman (ATL) +1200, Martellus Bennett (NE) +1400, Tevin Coleman (ATL) +1600, Dion Lewis (NE) +1600, James White (NE) +1600, Austin Hooper (ATL) +2500

• What will be higher on Super Bowl Sunday?: Patriots Total Points Scored -140, Russell Westbrook Points Scored EVEN