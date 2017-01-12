Quiz: Who said it, the Patriots or ‘The Patriot’?

It’s playoff time, and as usual, the Patriots are a strong contender to reach the Super Bowl.

When you consider the Patriots, you must also consider The Patriot, the Mel Gibson film circa 2000 that had nothing to do with football and everything to do with the Revolutionary War (and also starred a young Heath Ledger).

We at Extra Mustard have prepared this handy quiz, because you think you know who said things sometimes, but most of the time, you really don’t. No cheating. – Jeremy Woo

The Patriots (featuring Tom Brady, not Mel Gibson) face the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.